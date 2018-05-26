Overlake’s offense controlled the ball for most of the game and the Owls’ defense quickly thwarted any attempt by Wahluke as Overlake clinched back-to-back state titles with a 3-0 victory.

SUMNER — The 2018 Class 1A boys soccer title game looked, and finished, a lot like the 2017 version.

For the second consecutive year, Overlake squared off against Wahluke for the title. And, for the second consecutive season, the Owls ended the game holding up the big trophy.

Overlake’s offense controlled the ball for most of the game and the Owls’ defense quickly thwarted any attempt by Wahluke as Overlake clinched back-to-back state titles with a 3-0 victory Saturday over the Warriors at Sunset Chev Stadium.

It is the fifth state title in the program’s history.

“The guys rose to the occasion,” said Scott Lane, in his first year as the Overlake coach. “It was awesome. I think that was one of our better games. Those guys deserve all the credit right now. They came through and put on another dominating performance.”

Esteban Sanchez put the Owls in front 28 minutes into the game when a shot deflected off the goal post and right to the feet of the junior, who promptly sent it to the back of the net.

Overlake (16-2-2) doubled its lead in the 66th minute with a sliding kick from freshman Roman Peterson on the far post. The Owls added another late score on a penalty kick by Alex Martin in the 78th minute.

It was more than enough for the Owls, who have conceded just six goals all season.

“We have one of the best defenses in the state,” Lane said. “We knew if we got a couple goals up, it would be hard for them to beat us.”

It was the third meeting between the teams in the past year. Wahluke (16-6-1) topped Overlake 1-0 on March 17 in the Owls’ second game of the season after Overlake defeated Wahluke 1-0 in the 2017 title game.

“I think we really had the upper hand,” Sanchez said, “because we played Wahluke earlier this year and we lost. I think they came out confident that they could beat us again. … We were ready to take the pitch.”

Sanchez said the Overlake team this year wanted to be known for its own accomplishments, not the accolades of the 2017 squad.

“From the beginning, our coach told us, ‘This is a new team. This is the 2018 Owls,’ ” Sanchez said. “This year we have to make it our own. The guys last year left a legacy for us to hold up.”

Goalkeeper Luke Brezak, one of the Owls’ three senior captains, smiled and said it’s up to the team next year to, once again, make its own legacy as the Owls seek a threepeat.

“It’s kind of becoming a big thing. I guess the guys behind us will have to carry that on,” Brezak said with a laugh. “I think that’s what we’d expect from them. That’s what they got to do now.”

Notes

• Senior Michael Rojas scored a pair of goals in the final game of his high-school career to lead Royal (19-3-1) to a 2-1 victory over Seattle Academy in the Class 1A third-place game. Adrian Valentine scored for the Cardinals, (12-6-3).

• Jack Kolosvary netted two goals as Columbia River (23-0) took the 2A boys title with a 2-0 victory over Burlington-Edison (14-9-1). The final 10 minutes saw a number of yellow cards, and a red, issued to both teams as tempers flared. Officials ended the game two minutes early.

• Highline’s attack overwhelmed Franklin Pierce late in the 3-0 victory as the Pirates (17-3-1) topped the Cardinals (19-2-2) in the Class 2A third-place game. Edwin Ochoa, Jack Madsen and Guillermo Iraheta score for Highline.