Kaplan served as an assistant coach during the team's 18-7 finish last season.

Gordon Kaplan is shifting over one seat on the bench after being named coach of Skyline’s boys basketball team. Kaplan was an assistant coach for Scott Dillinger, who resigned after a 18-7 finish last season.

“The committee was looking for a coach who not only knows how to teach basketball but understands that high school basketball is about creating positive, life-long experiences for student-athletes,” Skyline athletic director Brent Kawaguchi said in a released statement. “I think we have found that person in Coach Kaplan.”

Kaplan, a Lincoln grad, has worked as a coach for more than 20 seasons. He spent one season in the NBA, providing video scouting and draft preparation for former Orlando Magic coach Chuck Daly, and was an assistant coach at Roosevelt and Lakeside. Kaplan also served as an assistant at Goucher College (Maryland) during the school’s historic run in winning back-to-back conference titles and advancing to the NCAA’s Division III tournament.

At Skyline, Kaplan takes over a program that was the KingCo 4A tournament runner-ups last season. The Spartans’ season ended with a 50-49 loss to Glacier Peak in the regional-round of the Class 4A state tournament.

“I’m very excited about the opportunity to do more than coach a team at Skyline,” Kaplan said in a released statement. “We’re going to build a robust program, do it with integrity, in a professional manner, and exemplify the highest levels of sportsmanship. I’ll be dedicating myself to this construction and with the help of a hard-working staff, supportive parents, passionate student-athletes, and our community, know we can work together to achieve our goals.”