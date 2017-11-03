The Spartans end the Hornets’ best season in decades by jumping out to a quick lead in a 42-7 win.

The Skyline Spartans, a tradition-rich program with seven state football titles, entered the playoffs eager to prove they were better than their 6-3 record.

Junior quarterback Joe Green put together one of the best games of his career, throwing for 365 yards and four touchdowns on 22-of-32 passing as Skyline landed an early knockout blow for a 42-7 demolition of fifth-ranked Enumclaw (8-2) in a Class 4A state preliminary round game on Friday night at Enumclaw Stadium.

The Hornets’ season came crashing to a halt just a week after clinching their first league/division title in 21 seasons.

“Any time you play a team like Enumclaw that runs the ball really successfully like they had all season, you’ve got to make sure they can’t control the clock,” Skyline coach Mat Taylor said.

The Spartans (7-3) jumped to a 21-0 advantage in the opening 9 minutes, 10 seconds, and Enumclaw’s ball-control running game was out the window early. Skyline piled up 521 yards of offense to the Hornets’ 259 yards, 100 of which came in the fourth quarter with a running clock.

“Going into the playoffs, especially senior year, everyone’s got that mindset that you’ve only got one game left guaranteed,” said senior wide receiver Luke Stiles, who hauled in six passes for 167 yards and two TDs. “Every week we put that in, and we play like it’s our last practice. We can only get better from there.”

By halftime, with 393 yards passing, Skyline had put up full-game stats on an Enumclaw team that came in giving up just 13.3 points per game.

“I think this was Joe’s best game throwing, by far,” Stiles said.

Skyline moves on to host a first-round state game next weekend against Kingco 4A rival Bothell (8-2), a 56-6 winner over Glacier Peak. Bothell beat the Spartans 34-27 in league play Sept. 16.

“We’re looking for that revenge, because they got us early in the season,” said Stiles, who doubled his season TD total with the two scores.

After three years in a row playing at Bothell, Skyline gets to play at home against the Cougars.

“Now they get to come to our place and we’ve got our new stadium and hopefully we fill it out for the first time, because we haven’t had that many home games since it’s been completed,” Taylor said of his school’s stadium renovation that added more seats.