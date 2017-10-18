The Spartans got off to a slow start because of injuries. They showed how good they can be now that they’re healthy by upsetting Puyallup last week.

Skyline is starting to look familiar as it heads into Week 8 of the football season.

The Spartans, winners of seven state championships since 2000, show up at No. 9 in The Seattle Times state rankings after upsetting then-No. 5 Puyallup last week. They’ve also worked themselves into a chance to win a share of the Kingco 4A title with a win Friday. Skyline hosts rival Woodinville as part of its homecoming festivities.

Woodinville, which is undefeated and ranked third, has already clinched at least a share of the Kingco title. It can win it outright Friday.

It won’t be easy against the latest version of Skyline (5-2, 4-2 KingCo).

The Spartans’ rocky season opened with a 41-30 home loss to Mount Si. Skyline dropped to 1-2 after a 34-27 loss to Bothell at Pop Keeney Stadium.

Aside from playing talented league opponents, the Spartans were dealing with injuries to nine starters. Among them were key receivers Luke Stiles, Evan Alexander and Eli Nelson and offensive linemen Ben Rosauer, Andrew Uy and Matthew Cindric, a California commit.

Last week was coach Mat Taylor’s first with a complete roster. And Skyline flexed its scoring power to hand Puyallup its first loss of the season 45-21 in a nonleague road win. Alexander had a touchdown reception while Stiles had a 68-yard kickoff return.

“We didn’t feel like we were the underdog,” Taylor said of the team’s mindset headed into the game. “While we’re not ranked, we don’t care. It’s hard to get into a rhythm when you have some key contributors on the sideline. Now that everybody’s healthy, we’re playing our best football.”

Woodinville (7-0, 6-0) is seeking its 14th straight league win. The Falcons defense has allowed only 50 points this season.

Falcons senior quarterback Jaden Sheffey has 1,122 yards passing with 12 touchdowns and four interceptions.

“You really have to search to figure out ways you can create some mismatches against Woodinville. It’s very hard,” Taylor said. “We’re going to give it everything we’ve got because this is a tremendous springboard for the playoffs. For both teams, we can make sure people know that as we move on, we’re both tested and have played in big games. More importantly, for the confidence of our kids.”

Air show

Hazen hasn’t reached the state tournament since 2011. But the Highlanders (5-2, 4-1 NPSL) are in a three-way for first in the Cascade Division behind the arm of sophomore quarterback Jaxon Ingram. He’s passed for 2,114 yards and 22 touchdowns this season.

Friday’s road matchup against budding division rival Kennedy Catholic (5-2, 3-2) should be entertaining. By now most have heard of Lancers freshman quarterback Sam Huard, the son of former Washington standout Damon. Huard has set a school record for passing yards in a season with 2,051 and 19 touchdowns.