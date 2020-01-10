Skyline High School announced Friday that football coach Mat Taylor has stepped down.

“As my family continues to grow and get older, it has become even more apparent that I need to take a step back and attempt to have time slow down and enjoy my family even more,” Taylor said in a statement. “It is time to not miss any more of my kids’ games, practices, or school events in the spring and fall.”

Taylor took over as head coach in 2008 after nine years as an assistant coach. Taylor took over for Steve Gervais, who left the program to be the running back coach for the Washington Huskies. Taylor was the third coach in program history.

Taylor lead the Spartans to state titles in 2008, 2009, 2011 and 2012 and runner-up finishes in 2010 and 2015. He was named Gatorade High School National Coach of the Year in 2017.

Taylor will remain as a teacher at Skyline, and the school has not announced a replacement.