Everett Silvertips goaltender Dustin Wolf was nominated Friday for the Western Hockey League’s Del Wilson Memorial Trophy, which goes to the league’s top goaltender.

The Calgary Flames prospect had a 34-10-2-0 record. His 1.88 goals against average, .935 save percentage and nine shutouts led the WHL.

Jiri Patera of the Brandon Wheat Kings was the Eastern Conference nominee. HE had a 24-12-2-2 record, 2.55 GAA, .921 save percentage, and recorded five shutouts.

The winner of the award will be announced May 18.

Hydroplanes

• The start of the unlimited hydroplane season has been pushed back further as the Madison (Ind.) Regatta, the second race on the H1 Unlimited calendar set for July 4 weekend, was canceled.

The season-opening race in Guntersville (Ala.), originally scheduled for June 27-28, was canceled last month.

The next race on the H1 Unlimited calendar is the Columbia Cup in the Tri-Cities July 24-26. The Tri-City Water Follies, the organization that hosts the race, tweeted the dates of the event Wednesday with the hashtags #savethedate and #seeyouthissummer.

Seafair, scheduled for Juy 31 to Aug. 2, has not been canceled. Seafair said it is in “constant communication with state and local governments.”