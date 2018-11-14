If somebody you know is signing Wednesday, email us at preps@seattletimes.com.

Share story

By

Baseball

Will Armbruester, Eastside Catholic >>>> New Mexico

Jack Folkins, O’Dea >>>> Portland

Ly Hsue, Redmond >>>> Colorado School of Mines

Garrett Kollar, Kennedy Catholic >>>> Tacoma CC

Most Read Sports Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Oliver Laufman, Redmond >>>> Edmonds CC

Torin Montgomery, Redmond >>>> Boise State

Ben Patacsil, O’Dea >>>> Portland

Max Samson, O’Dea >>>> Oregon State

Ben Schulte, O’Dea >>>> Bellevue CC

Jake Snyder, O’Dea >>>> Creighton

Ben Steck, Jackson >>>> Oregon State

Basketball

RaeQuan Battle, Marysville-Pilchuck >>>> Washington

Kelsey Lenzie, West Seattle >>>> Portland

JaQuaya Miller, Kentridge >>> Washington

Alexyss Newman, Glacier Peak >>>> Eastern Washington

Grace Sarver, West Seattle >>>> Washington State

Molly Vandenbrink, Bellevue Christian >>>> Colorado Christian

Golf

Nick Feighner, Kennedy Catholic >>>> North Idaho

Alyssa Nguyen, Kennedy Catholic >>>> Gonzaga

Soccer

Teryn Mendez, Kennedy Catholic >>>> Central Washington

Elena Milam, Ballard >>>> DePaul

Softball

Abby Gronewald, Mount Si >>>> Farfield

Kiki Milloy, Redmond >>>> Tennessee

Seattle Times sports staff