Shorewood earns its first win over its rival since 2014, pitching a shutout 24-0.

The 40th edition of the Rotary Cup between Shorewood and Shoreline had a different feel than in recent years.

It also looked like it might never yield a score.

Fittingly, it was a defensive play that tallied the game’s first points and turned the momentum in the contest. Shorewood senior Jaro Rouse got an interception on the final play of the first half and returned it 60 yards for a score.

The Thunderbirds got two more key turnovers in the red zone as their defense led them to their first win over crosstown rival Shorecrest since 2014 Friday night at Shoreline Stadium, 24-0.

“The kids worked really hard this week. They were focused and dialed in,” Shorewood coach Brandon Torrey said. “They deserve it. … When their backs against the wall they don’t quit.”

The game featured two teams that have struggled mightily in recent years. Shorewood played an independent schedule last year and snapped a 17-game WesCo South losing streak two weeks ago with a win against Meadowdale. Shorecrest (3-1, 2-1 WesCo) is just four seasons removed from a winless campaign in 2014.

Aside from the annual games against each other, Shorewood and Shorecrest were a combined 3-50 in WesCo 3A South games since 2012 coming into the season.

“Shorewood played a good game,” Shorecrest coach Brandon Christensen said. “They got things going in the right direction. We got punched in the face like this, (but) tomorrow will be how we deal with adversity. Hats off to the better team tonight.”

Rouse’s interception broke up a scoreless first half that saw Shorewood (3-1, 2-1) finish with 20 yards of total offense. The playmaker dedicated his touchdown – and win – to his mother Diana, who celebrated her birthday earlier in the week.

“It was honestly crazy,” Rouse said. “I was like, ‘I gotta get this.’ I heard the guy behind me and put the burners on. I ran as fast as I could. I just had to score there.”

In the second half, the Thunderbirds’ offense got rolling. After the defense intercepted Shorecrest quarterback Eladio Fountain for a second time, Shorewood quarterback David Snell threw a 73-yard touchdown pass to Joseph Williamson to double the Thunderbirds’ advantage. Kicker Alex Lim drilled a 38-yard field goal and Robert Banks added a late 45-yard touchdown run as the celebration began on the Shorewood sideline.

“This is what we’ve been waiting for our whole lives growing up in Shoreline – wanting to beat the Scots,” said Snell, who finished 4 of 7 for 102 yards and the touchdown. “It was the most exciting night I’ve ever had in sports. They’ve always smacked us and tonight we just came out and got them. This year is just different.”

Banks added 70 yards on 15 carries for the Thunderbirds’ offense.

Along with the two interceptions, Shorewood’s defense also forced a fumble deep in the red zone in the first half. Shorewood ensured Fountain, a junior signal caller, finished 15 of 27 for 106 yards.

Snell, brother of Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Blake Snell, was pretty clear about who led Shorewood to the win.

“Our defense is what won us this game. Our defense and our line,” Snell said. “Our defense is what saved us.”