Shorecrest volleyball coach Dave Morehouse announced his retirement, ending a 30-year run with the Scots.

“I’ve debated it the last five years and had a hard time letting go,” said Morehouse, who was the 1996 Wesco South Coach of the Year. “But it felt like the right time late last spring. I just do it automatically right now – fundraising, getting to the middle school to see the kids who’ll be next. It’ll be interesting to see what (I do now).”

Morehouse said his entry to coaching was accidental. He played in a co-ed league at Edmonds Community College and a teammate was the junior varsity coach at Shorecrest. Morehouse dropped by a practice and stuck around as a volunteer coach for the season. The following year, the varsity coach wanted to focus on coaching basketball, leaving the job open for Morehouse.

“I found out I really loved it,” he said.

Once volleyball statistics began being recorded in 1991, Morehouse is credited for guiding Shorecrest to six Wesco league championships. The Scots were undefeated in 1999 and 2006 and finished in the top five of Wesco standings in eight seasons overall.

Shorecrest also made 10 state tournament appearances. Its best finish was third in 2006. The Scots reached the quarterfinals twice (2004 and 2007) and placed sixth in 1994.

Morehouse last led the Scots to a tourney appearance in 2008. Shorecrest (3-11, 3-9 Wesco) lost a play-in game to Edmonds-Woodway on Saturday to end Morehouse’s stint with the program. He’ll continue to coach through Washington Volleyball Academy, however.

“I know I’ll miss my kids,” said Morehouse, who doesn’t have children of his own. “I’ll probably still try to be involved in a fundraising capacity for the school.”

A ceremony was held earlier this month where past players returned to celebrate Morehouse. David Harrison, a parent of two who played for Morehouse, helped organize the event.

“He has contributed to the history and legacy of this program in a way that few coaches ever will or ever do,” Harrison told those in attendance.

The District 1 playoffs for Class 3A begin Tuesday at Marysville-Pilchuck. The volleyball state tournament is Nov. 10-11 at the Toyota Center in Kennewick.