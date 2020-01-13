Class 4A Boys Top 10
1. Union Titans (14-0)
This week: Heritage
2. Mount Si Wildcats (10-3)
This week: at Bothell, at Eastlake
3. Federal Way Eagles (12-1)
This week: at Auburn Mountainview, at Auburn, Decatur
4. Chiawana Riverhawks (12-0)
This week: Hanford, at Hermiston (Ore.)
5. Central Valley Bears (10-1)
This week: University, at Shadle Park
6. Skyview Storm (11-2)
This week: at Battle Ground, at Camas
7. Olympia Bears (10-2)
This week: Rogers, Sumner
8. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (11-0)
This week: Mariner, at Mount Vernon
9. Redmond Mustangs (11-2)
This week: Skyline, Woodinville
10. Sumner Spartans (11-2)
This week: at Puyallup, at Olympia
Class 4A Girls Top 10
1. Woodinville Falcons (13-0)
This week: Eastlake, at Redmond
2. Rogers Rams (12-0)
This week: Olympia
3. Inglemoor Vikings (11-3)
This week: at Newport, North Creek
4. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (9-2)
This week: Mariner, at Mount Vernon
5. Kentridge Chargers (10-2)
This week: at Hazen, Kentlake, Kennedy Catholic
6. Todd Beamer Titans (11-2)
This week: Auburn, at Thomas Jefferson, at Auburn Mountainview
7. Tahoma Bears (11-1)
This week: at Kennedy Catholic, Kentwood, Kent-Meridian
8. Chiawana Riverhawks (10-2)
This week: Hanford, at Hermiston (Ore.)
9. Union Titans (11-3)
This week: Heritage
t10. Central Valley Bears (7-3)
This week: at University, at Shadle Park
t10. Lake Stevens Vikings (8-2)
This week: Kamiak, at Monroe, at Lynden Christian
Class 3A Boys Top 10
1. O’Dea Fighting Irish (9-2)
This week: at Eastside Catholic, Nathan Hale
2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (11-1)
This week: O’Dea, at Seattle Prep
3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (10-2)
This week: at Rogers, Mead
4. Garfield Bulldogs (10-3)
This week: at Bainbridge, at Rainier Beach
5. Wilson Rams (10-2)
This week: at Lakes, at Bonney Lake
6. Seattle Prep Panthers (10-2)
This week: at Cleveland, Eastside Catholic
7. Kamiakin Braves (10-2)
This week: at Southridge
8. Gig Harbor Tides (10-2)
This week: at Peninsula, Timberline
9. West Seattle Wildcats (8-5)
This week: at Blanchet, at Ingraham
10. Evergreen Plainsmen (10-2)
This week: Kelso, at Hudson’s Bay
Class 3A Girls Top 10
1. Garfield Bulldogs (9-4)
This week: at Bainbridge, at Rainier Beach
2. Bethel Braves (11-0)
This week: at Mount Tahoma, at Franklin Pierce
3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (8-3)
This week: at Rogers, Mead
4. Kennewick Lions (10-1)
This week: Hermiston (Ore.), at Pasco, at Eastmont
5. Hudson’s Bay Eagles (11-2)
This week: at Mountain View, at Evergreen
6. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (11-1)
This week: Holy Names, at Seattle Prep
7. Lake Washington Kangaroos (9-3)
This week: at Juanita, Interlake
8. Shorecrest Scots (9-1)
This week: Stanwood, at Everett, Oak Harbor
9. Arlington Eagles (8-2)
This week: Lynwood, at Edmonds-Woodway
t10. Lakeside Lions (10-3)
This week: at Nathan Hale
t10. Seattle Prep Panthers (9-4)
This week: Cleveland, at Eastside Catholic
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.