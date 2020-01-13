Class 4A Boys Top 10

1. Union Titans (14-0)

This week: Heritage

2. Mount Si Wildcats (10-3)

This week: at Bothell, at Eastlake

3. Federal Way Eagles (12-1)

This week: at Auburn Mountainview, at Auburn, Decatur

4. Chiawana Riverhawks (12-0)

This week: Hanford, at Hermiston (Ore.)

5. Central Valley Bears (10-1)

This week: University, at Shadle Park

6. Skyview Storm (11-2)

This week: at Battle Ground, at Camas

7. Olympia Bears (10-2)

This week: Rogers, Sumner

8. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (11-0)

This week: Mariner, at Mount Vernon

9. Redmond Mustangs (11-2)

This week: Skyline, Woodinville

10. Sumner Spartans (11-2)

This week: at Puyallup, at Olympia

Class 4A Girls Top 10

1. Woodinville Falcons (13-0)

This week: Eastlake, at Redmond

2. Rogers Rams (12-0)

This week: Olympia

3. Inglemoor Vikings (11-3)

This week: at Newport, North Creek

4. Glacier Peak Grizzlies (9-2)

This week: Mariner, at Mount Vernon

5. Kentridge Chargers (10-2)

This week: at Hazen, Kentlake, Kennedy Catholic

6. Todd Beamer Titans (11-2)

This week: Auburn, at Thomas Jefferson, at Auburn Mountainview

7. Tahoma Bears (11-1)

This week: at Kennedy Catholic, Kentwood, Kent-Meridian

8. Chiawana Riverhawks (10-2)

This week: Hanford, at Hermiston (Ore.)

9. Union Titans (11-3)

This week: Heritage

t10. Central Valley Bears (7-3)

This week: at University, at Shadle Park

t10. Lake Stevens Vikings (8-2)

This week: Kamiak, at Monroe, at Lynden Christian

Class 3A Boys Top 10

1. O’Dea Fighting Irish (9-2)

This week: at Eastside Catholic, Nathan Hale

2. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (11-1)

This week: O’Dea, at Seattle Prep

3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (10-2)

This week: at Rogers, Mead

4. Garfield Bulldogs (10-3)

This week: at Bainbridge, at Rainier Beach

5. Wilson Rams (10-2)

This week: at Lakes, at Bonney Lake

6. Seattle Prep Panthers (10-2)

This week: at Cleveland, Eastside Catholic

7. Kamiakin Braves (10-2)

This week: at Southridge

8. Gig Harbor Tides (10-2)

This week: at Peninsula, Timberline

9. West Seattle Wildcats (8-5)

This week: at Blanchet, at Ingraham

10. Evergreen Plainsmen (10-2)

This week: Kelso, at Hudson’s Bay

Class 3A Girls Top 10

1. Garfield Bulldogs (9-4)

This week: at Bainbridge, at Rainier Beach

2. Bethel Braves (11-0)

This week: at Mount Tahoma, at Franklin Pierce

3. Mount Spokane Wildcats (8-3)

This week: at Rogers, Mead

4. Kennewick Lions (10-1)

This week: Hermiston (Ore.), at Pasco, at Eastmont

5. Hudson’s Bay Eagles (11-2)

This week: at Mountain View, at Evergreen

6. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (11-1)

This week: Holy Names, at Seattle Prep

7. Lake Washington Kangaroos (9-3)

This week: at Juanita, Interlake

8. Shorecrest Scots (9-1)

This week: Stanwood, at Everett, Oak Harbor

9. Arlington Eagles (8-2)

This week: Lynwood, at Edmonds-Woodway

t10. Lakeside Lions (10-3)

This week: at Nathan Hale

t10. Seattle Prep Panthers (9-4)

This week: Cleveland, at Eastside Catholic