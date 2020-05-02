The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association canceled spring state championships last month because of Gov. Jay Inslee closing schools for the remainder of the academic year because of the coronavirus outbreak. The decision left seniors in baseball, softball, boys soccer, golf, tennis and track and field without a finale to their high-school careers. We’ll spotlight a few of those student-athletes in a weekly Sunday series.

Name: Brooke Jordan

School: Archbishop Murphy High School

Sport: Softball

Accomplishments: Jordan was an All-WesCo 2A/3A first-team selection and named to the all-state team last season. The three-year starter at shortstop and two-time team captain batted .659 last season with a .706 on-base percentage and 1.279 slugging percentage. For her Washington Ladyhawks club team, Jordan helped the team win the 2018 Triple Crown World Series.

Best high-school memory: Needing a pitcher, Jordan switched positions against Granite Falls in a game to determine which school would advance to the district tournament her sophomore season. Jordan gave up six runs in the first inning but hit three consecutive home runs and drove in six runs. The Wildcats won 15-6.

Quarantine tip: Have a strict routine that includes a daily task involving your sport to keep skills intact.

The skinny: Jordan will leave a mark at Archbishop Murphy, it’s just not the one she intended.

As a junior, Jordan set the school’s softball record for home runs hit in a season at 12. But the plan was to return the Wildcats to the Class 2A state tournament for the first time since 2007. Last year, the Wildcats lost in district play.

Archbishop Murphy expected a strong incoming freshman class with six players with experience playing club softball during the offseason.

“We never had that type of talent before,” Jordan said. “I’m really upset because I know I’m not going to be able to play with any of them. And when you’re a freshman, all you look forward to is your senior year and it all got taken away. ‘Senior Night’ is a big thing and I don’t get that.”

AMHS is planning a team get together for later in the summer and some type of celebration of the team’s two seniors, even if it has to be virtual.

Jordan, who bats lefty, is still training like there’s a season. She’ll play at Seattle University and is expecting steep competition. The NCAA granted college seniors of spring sports a fifth year due to losing a season because of the pandemic shutdown.

“I might not get as many opportunities if the seniors weren’t coming back, but it’s going to push me harder to prove that I can play as well as they can,” Jordan said. “It will actually make everyone work harder.”