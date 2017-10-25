The Vikings check in at No. 10 in the Class 4A Top 10, just in time for a showdown with No. 4 Monroe.

Share story

By

Class 4A Top 10

1.  Camas Papermakers (8-0)

Last week: Beat Sunnyside 34-19.

Next: Union

2. Richland Bombers (8-0)

Last week: Beat Chiawana 21-20.

Next: at Hanford

3. Woodinville Falcons (8-0)

Most Read Stories

Unlimited Digital Access. $1 for 4 weeks.

Last week: Beat Skyline 38-20.

Next: North Creek

4. Monroe Bearcats (8-0)

Last week: Beat Jackson 52-20.

Next: Lake Stevens

5. Puyallup Vikings (7-1)

Last week: Beat Pasco 84-0.

Next: at Richland

6. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (7-1)

Last week: Beat Bellarmine Prep 34-14.

Next: Rogers

7. Enumclaw Hornets (7-1)

Last week: Beat Thomas Jefferson 41-0.

Next: at Auburn Mountainview

8. Union Titans (7-1)

Last week: Beat Skyview 43-14.

Next: at Camas

9. Chiawana Riverhawks (6-2)

Last week: Lost to Richland 21-20.

Next: Walla Walla

10.  Lake Stevens Vikings (7-1)

Last week: Beat Cascade 55-7.

Next: at Monroe

Class 3A Top 10

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (8-0)

Last week: Beat Roosevelt 49-6.

Next: Idle

2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (7-1)

Last week: Beat Garfield 28-13.

Next: Idle

3. Kamiakin Braves (7-1)

Last week: Beat Walla Walla 33-7.

Next: Southridge

4. Lincoln Abes (7-1)

Last week: Beat Bonney Lake 62-14.

Next: Stadium

5. Ferndale Golden Eagles (8-0)

Last week: Beat Squalicum 48-0.

Next: at Marysville-Getchell

6. Bellevue Wolverines (7-1)

Last week: Beat Redmond 40-7.

Next: Lake Washington

7. Timberline Blazers (8-0)

Last week: Beat North Thurston 21-0.

Next: at Peninsula

8. Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (7-1)

Last week: Beat Shorecrest 38-7.

Next: Snohomish

9. Bethel Braves (7-1)

Last week: Beat Wilson 35-12.

Next: at Lakes

10. Oak Harbor Wildcats (7-1)

Last week: Beat Arlington 13-7 (3OT).

Next: Marysville Pilchuck

Class 2A Top 10

1. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (7-1)

Last week: Beat Olympic 56-21.

Next: Cedarcrest

2. Tumwater Thunderbirds (6-2)

Last week: Beat Black Hills 45-7.

Next: WF West

3. North Kitsap Vikings (8-0)

Last week: Beat North Mason 48-0.

Next: Idle

4. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (8-0)

Last week: Beat East Valley-Spokane 28-12.

Next: Clarkston

5. Hockinson Hawks (8-0)

Last week: Beat Hoquiam 56-3.

Next: R.A. Long

6. Fife Trojans (8-0)

Last week: Beat Foster 42-0.

Next: Steilacoom

7. WF West Bearcats (7-1)

Last week: Beat Centralia 28-0.

Next: at Tumwater

8. Liberty Patriots (7-1)

Beat Ballard 48-6.

Next: Idle

9. Selah Vikings (7-0)

Last week: Beat Grandview 68-7.

Next: Othello

10. Sedro-Woolley Cubs (5-3)

Last week: Beat Lakewood 41-0.

Next: Anacortes

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.