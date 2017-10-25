The Vikings check in at No. 10 in the Class 4A Top 10, just in time for a showdown with No. 4 Monroe.
Class 4A Top 10
1. Camas Papermakers (8-0)
Last week: Beat Sunnyside 34-19.
Next: Union
2. Richland Bombers (8-0)
Last week: Beat Chiawana 21-20.
Next: at Hanford
3. Woodinville Falcons (8-0)
Last week: Beat Skyline 38-20.
Next: North Creek
4. Monroe Bearcats (8-0)
Last week: Beat Jackson 52-20.
Next: Lake Stevens
5. Puyallup Vikings (7-1)
Last week: Beat Pasco 84-0.
Next: at Richland
6. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (7-1)
Last week: Beat Bellarmine Prep 34-14.
Next: Rogers
7. Enumclaw Hornets (7-1)
Last week: Beat Thomas Jefferson 41-0.
Next: at Auburn Mountainview
8. Union Titans (7-1)
Last week: Beat Skyview 43-14.
Next: at Camas
9. Chiawana Riverhawks (6-2)
Last week: Lost to Richland 21-20.
Next: Walla Walla
10. Lake Stevens Vikings (7-1)
Last week: Beat Cascade 55-7.
Next: at Monroe
Class 3A Top 10
1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (8-0)
Last week: Beat Roosevelt 49-6.
Next: Idle
2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (7-1)
Last week: Beat Garfield 28-13.
Next: Idle
3. Kamiakin Braves (7-1)
Last week: Beat Walla Walla 33-7.
Next: Southridge
4. Lincoln Abes (7-1)
Last week: Beat Bonney Lake 62-14.
Next: Stadium
5. Ferndale Golden Eagles (8-0)
Last week: Beat Squalicum 48-0.
Next: at Marysville-Getchell
6. Bellevue Wolverines (7-1)
Last week: Beat Redmond 40-7.
Next: Lake Washington
7. Timberline Blazers (8-0)
Last week: Beat North Thurston 21-0.
Next: at Peninsula
8. Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (7-1)
Last week: Beat Shorecrest 38-7.
Next: Snohomish
9. Bethel Braves (7-1)
Last week: Beat Wilson 35-12.
Next: at Lakes
10. Oak Harbor Wildcats (7-1)
Last week: Beat Arlington 13-7 (3OT).
Next: Marysville Pilchuck
Class 2A Top 10
1. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (7-1)
Last week: Beat Olympic 56-21.
Next: Cedarcrest
2. Tumwater Thunderbirds (6-2)
Last week: Beat Black Hills 45-7.
Next: WF West
3. North Kitsap Vikings (8-0)
Last week: Beat North Mason 48-0.
Next: Idle
4. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (8-0)
Last week: Beat East Valley-Spokane 28-12.
Next: Clarkston
5. Hockinson Hawks (8-0)
Last week: Beat Hoquiam 56-3.
Next: R.A. Long
6. Fife Trojans (8-0)
Last week: Beat Foster 42-0.
Next: Steilacoom
7. WF West Bearcats (7-1)
Last week: Beat Centralia 28-0.
Next: at Tumwater
8. Liberty Patriots (7-1)
Beat Ballard 48-6.
Next: Idle
9. Selah Vikings (7-0)
Last week: Beat Grandview 68-7.
Next: Othello
10. Sedro-Woolley Cubs (5-3)
Last week: Beat Lakewood 41-0.
Next: Anacortes
