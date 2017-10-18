After upsetting No. 5 Puyallup last week, the Spartans hit the Class 4A Top 10. They face No. 3 Woodinville in a key Kingco 4A game this week.
Class 4A Top 10
1. Camas Papermakers (7-0)
Last week: Beat Heritage 63-13.
Next: at Sunnyside
2. Richland Bombers (7-0)
Last week: Beat Walla Walla 39-6.
Next: Chiawana
3. Woodinville Falcons (7-0)
Last week: Beat Newport 40-0.
Next: at Skyline
4. Monroe Bearcats (7-0)
Last week: Beat Mount Vernon 58-7.
Next: at Jackson
5. Chiawana Riverhawks (6-1)
Last week: Beat Pasco 84-0.
Next: at Richland
6. Puyallup Vikings (6-1)
Last week: Lost to Skyline 45-21.
Next: at Olympia
7. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (6-1)
Last week: Beat Olympia 31-7.
Next: at Bellarmine Prep
8. Enumclaw Hornets (6-1)
Last week: Beat Auburn Riverside 30-27.
Next: Thomas Jefferson
9. Skyline Spartans (5-2)
Last week: Beat Puyallup 45-21.
Next: Woodinville
10. Union Titans (6-1)
Last week: Beat Evergreen 49-6.
Next: at Skyview
Class 3A Top 10
1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (7-0)
Last week: Beat Seattle Prep 42-13.
Next: at Roosevelt
2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (6-1)
Last week: Beat Rainier Beach 49-28.
Next: at Garfield
3. Kamiakin Braves (6-1)
Last week: Beat Kennewick 35-12.
Next: at Walla Walla
4. Lincoln Abes (6-1)
Last week: Beat Spanaway Lake 55-0.
Next: at Bonney Lake
5. Ferndale Golden Eagles (7-0)
Last week: Beat Oak Harbor 29-28 (OT).
Next: Squalicum
6. Bellevue Wolverines (6-1)
Last week: Beat Mercer Island 40-7.
Next: Redmond
7. Timberline Blazers (7-0)
Last week: Beat Gig Harbor 27-10.
Next: North Thurston
8. Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (6-1)
Last week: Lost to Ferndale 29-28 (OT).
Next: at Arlington
9. Bethel Braves (6-1)
Last week: Beat Mount Tahoma 34-12.
Next: Wilson
10. Oak Harbor Wildcats (5-1)
Last week: Lost to Ferndale 29-28 (OT).
Next: at Arlington
Class 2A Top 10
1. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (6-1)
Last week: Beat Cedar Park Christian 40-0.
Next: at Olympic
2. Tumwater Thunderbirds (5-2)
Last week: Beat Aberdeen 60-0.
Next: at Black Hills
3. North Kitsap Vikings (7-0)
Beat Kingston 54-0.
Next: at North Mason
4. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (7-0)
Last week: Beat Cheney 41-7.
Next: at East Valley-Spokane
5. Hockinson Hawks (7-0)
Last week: Beat Columbia River 42-14.
Next: Hoquiam
6. Fife Trojans (7-0)
Last week: Beat Evergreen 48-0.
Next: at Foster
7. WF West Bearcats (6-1)
Last week: Beat Black Hills 11-10 (OT).
Next: Centralia
8. Liberty Patriots (6-1)
Last week: Beat West Seattle 49-7.
Next: at Ballard
9. Lakewood Cougars (6-1)
Last week: Beat Blaine 32-30.
Next: at Sedro-Woolley
10. Selah Vikings (6-0)
Last week: Beat Ephrata 56-49.
Next: Grandview
