After upsetting No. 5 Puyallup last week, the Spartans hit the Class 4A Top 10. They face No. 3 Woodinville in a key Kingco 4A game this week.

By

Class 4A Top 10

1.  Camas Papermakers (7-0)

Last week: Beat Heritage 63-13.

Next: at Sunnyside

2. Richland Bombers (7-0)

Last week: Beat Walla Walla 39-6.

Next: Chiawana

3. Woodinville Falcons (7-0)

Last week: Beat Newport 40-0.

Next: at Skyline

4. Monroe Bearcats (7-0)

Last week: Beat Mount Vernon 58-7.

Next: at Jackson

5. Chiawana Riverhawks (6-1)

Last week: Beat Pasco 84-0.

Next: at Richland

6. Puyallup Vikings (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Skyline 45-21.

Next: at Olympia

7. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (6-1)

Last week: Beat Olympia 31-7.

Next: at Bellarmine Prep

8. Enumclaw Hornets (6-1)

Last week: Beat Auburn Riverside 30-27.

Next: Thomas Jefferson

9. Skyline Spartans (5-2)

Last week: Beat Puyallup 45-21.

Next: Woodinville

10. Union Titans (6-1)

Last week: Beat Evergreen 49-6.

Next: at Skyview

Class 3A Top 10

1. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (7-0)

Last week: Beat Seattle Prep 42-13.

Next: at Roosevelt

2. O’Dea Fighting Irish (6-1)

Last week: Beat Rainier Beach 49-28.

Next: at Garfield

3. Kamiakin Braves (6-1)

Last week: Beat Kennewick 35-12.

Next: at Walla Walla

4. Lincoln Abes (6-1)

Last week: Beat Spanaway Lake 55-0.

Next: at Bonney Lake

5. Ferndale Golden Eagles (7-0)

Last week: Beat Oak Harbor 29-28 (OT).

Next: Squalicum

6. Bellevue Wolverines (6-1)

Last week: Beat Mercer Island 40-7.

Next: Redmond

7. Timberline Blazers (7-0)

Last week: Beat Gig Harbor 27-10.

Next: North Thurston

8. Edmonds-Woodway Warriors (6-1)

Last week: Lost to Ferndale 29-28 (OT).

Next: at Arlington

9. Bethel Braves (6-1)

Last week: Beat Mount Tahoma 34-12.

Next: Wilson

10. Oak Harbor Wildcats (5-1)

Last week: Lost to Ferndale 29-28 (OT).

Next: at Arlington

Class 2A Top 10

1. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (6-1)

Last week: Beat Cedar Park Christian 40-0.

Next: at Olympic

2. Tumwater Thunderbirds (5-2)

Last week: Beat Aberdeen 60-0.

Next: at Black Hills

3. North Kitsap Vikings (7-0)

Beat Kingston 54-0.

Next: at North Mason

4. West Valley-Spokane Eagles (7-0)

Last week: Beat Cheney 41-7.

Next: at East Valley-Spokane

5. Hockinson Hawks (7-0)

Last week: Beat Columbia River 42-14.

Next: Hoquiam

6. Fife Trojans (7-0)

Last week: Beat Evergreen 48-0.

Next: at Foster

7. WF West Bearcats (6-1)

Last week: Beat Black Hills 11-10 (OT).

Next: Centralia

8. Liberty Patriots (6-1)

Last week: Beat West Seattle 49-7.

Next: at Ballard

9. Lakewood Cougars (6-1)

Last week: Beat Blaine 32-30.

Next: at Sedro-Woolley

10. Selah Vikings (6-0)

Last week: Beat Ephrata 56-49.

Next: Grandview

Nathan Joyce: njoyce@seattletimes.com.