The Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association announced its Hall of Fame class for 2022.

The WIBCA will split its class between Western and Eastern Washington for its banquet in July.

The Westside class features a few Metro League coaches in it. Seattle Prep’s Mike Kelly and O’Dea’s Jason Kerr (who also had a successful run at Franklin) join King’s Rick Skeen, South Kitsap’s John Callaghan and Fife’s Mark Schelbert.

Two assistant coaches, Kentridge’s John Flanigan and John Medak of Gig Harbor are also going into the hall.

The Eastside class consists of Northwest Christian’s Ray Ricks and Central Valley’s Rick Sloan.

West Valley of Spokane coach and athletic director Jamie Nilles will receive the Ed & Shirley Pepple Service Award. Cashmere’s Levi Heyen earns the Pat Fitterer positive coaching award.