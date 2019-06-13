Seattle Prep’s Bea Franklin earned another award to end her decorated career.

The Notre Dame-bound player was The Seattle Times Soccer Player of the Year in the fall. Thursday, she was named the Gatorade State Player of the Year.

The news release announcing her award summed up her season and career: The 5-foot-10 senior defender and forward scored 12 goals and passed for five assists this past season, leading the Panthers (19-2) to the Class 3A state tournament quarterfinals. She also anchored a defense that allowed just 12 goals in 21 games. The Seattle Times Player of the Year, Franklin is also a three-time All-State selection and participated in the High School All-American Game. She concluded her prep soccer career with 59 goals and 26 assists.

Wednesday, Franklin was named to the All-USA Girls Soccer first team, which was selected by TopDrawerSoccer.com and USA Today.