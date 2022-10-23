With a simple tweet that just read “Home. Committed!” Seattle Prep senior Christian King announced he committed to the Washington men’s basketball team on Sunday night.

King, a 6-foot-7, 190-pound forward, is a three-star prospect, according to 247Sports.com.

He’s rated as the No. 51 small forward in the nation and No. 5 player in the state for his graduating class, according to 247Sports, which said he had offers from Seattle U, Rice, Pepperdine, UC Santa Barbara and Lehigh.

UW volleyball sweeps Arizona

Emoni Bush had 15 kills and four aces as the No. 15 Washington volleyball team had an easy sweep of Arizona on Sunday. The Huskies (15-5, 7-3 Pac-12) hit .405 to win 25-16, 25-22, 25-15.

You saw some of the things we’re known for in terms of serving pressure and clean siding out. Things that we know are our strengths that showed up today,” UW coach Keegan Cook said. “… I was really impressed by all three of our outside hitters, their ability to hit for high efficiencies and play really clean.”

Claire Hoffman added 12 kills and two of UW’s nine aces. Ella May Powell had 31 assists and moved into fifth in Pac-12 history with 5,785 career assists.

• Laura Janzen had 14 kills as Washington State (15-6, 7-3) had a 25-16, 25-22, 25-21 sweep of Arizona State (10-12, 4-6).

Men’s soccer

• Habib Barry had a late marker as the Seattle U men (5-7-1, 4-2-0) lost 3-1 to visiting Cal Baptist (7-5-2, 3-2-1).

Golf

• Bo Peng finished tied for 13th at 4 under at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate in Alpharetta. The Washington men tied for sixth in the team competition at 10 under, 13 strokes behind champion Stanford.

• Brittany Kwon, at 5 over, was 42nd at the Stanford Collegiate. The Washington women, at 19 over, were 12th in the team race.

Women’s soccer

• Summer Yates and Karlee Stueckle scored in the final four minutes to lift Washington (9-4-3, 3-4-1 Pac-12) to a 2-1 win over Arizona State (7-4-3, 3-4-1).

• Kacey LaBoda had a goal and assisted on Kaylee Coatney’s score as Seattle U (10-5-2, 7-1-1 WAC) claimed a 2-0 road at Abilene Christian (4-8-4, 0-6-3).

• Washington State (8-4-4, 2-3-3 Pac-12) tied 0-0 with visiting Arizona (6-6-3, 3-4-1).

Rowing

• The Washington men’s and women’s rowing teams competed at the 58th annual Head of the Charles Regatta in Boston. The women finished third in the Championship Eights while the men were seventh. Washington won the men’s and women’s alumni and alum Ezra Carlson won the men’s championship single sculls.