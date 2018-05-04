Assistant coach Granville Emerson will coach the boys in 2018-19. The Panthers also named associate boys head coach Brian Elsner as interim girls coach.

Seattle Prep announced a change in leadership for its boys and girls basketball programs Friday.

Mike Kelly, who has led the Panthers the past 14 seasons, is taking a yearlong sabbatical as the boys head coach. Assistant coach Granville Emerson will replace him. For the girls, Brian Elsner, Prep’s athletic director and boys associate head coach, will be the girls interim coach.

In April, Prep decided longtime girls coach Michelle Hall will not return despite a sixth-place finish at the Class 3A state tournament.

Principal Erin Luby said she personally asked Elsner to swap benches due to timing. The girls coaching position wasn’t posted until late April and decisions need to be made regarding summer basketball.

“We thought this would be the most effective way to proceed,” Luby said.

Kelly will continue his role as assistant principal, but began to feel drained in December after his mother died. Marjorie Kelly was 81 and suffered from Alzheimer’s. Kelly managed her care in California the past two years.

The father of four also wanted an opportunity to spend time with his family.

“I’ve never done a Thanksgiving without basketball, and I’ve never done a Christmas without basketball, and I’ve never done a June without basketball,” Kelly said. “I feel maybe it’s time I make Thanksgiving dinner.”

The Panthers boys basketball team was 17-11 last season, losing in the opening round at state.

Emerson has worked with Kelly the past nine seasons. He also coached at his alma mater, Cleveland, and was voted Coach of the Year by the Emerald City League in 2010 as The Northwest School boys coach.

“The hardest part of the decision and the hardest part of this morning was talking to individual players about it,” said Kelly, who’ll return for the 2019-20 season. “I felt like I would have to give all of these reasons so they would understand.

“But most people when I tell them I’ve been doing this since I was 23 — from kids to parents — they’re like, ‘I get it.’ Flatteringly, some said, ‘I’m bummed.’ ”