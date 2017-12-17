Longtime O'Dea coach Monte Kohler joined Allred as part of the state champions to raise the 12 Flag at Sunday's game against the Rams.

Royal’s Wiley Allred was honored as the Seahawks’ 2017 High School Coach of the Year for football. The longtime coach was celebrated prior to Seattle’s game against Los Angeles on Sunday at CenturyLink Field and received a $2,000 grant for his selection.

The Knights, who are on a 41-game win streak, defeated Meridian 33-27 to win the Class 1A state championship at the Tacoma Dome this month. It’s Royal’s third straight title and the seventh under Allred.

Seattle also invited the other state championship coaches to help raise the 12th Man Flag with Allred. The nod is part of a new Seahawks initiative to help grow support for youth football in the state of Washington and further strengthen the relationship between youth sports and professional football.

O’Dea coach Monte Kohler, who led the Fighting Irish to their first Class 3A title since 1995, was joined by Almira-Coulee-Hartline coach Brandon Walsh (Class 1B), Kalama coach Sean McDonald (Class 2B), Hockinson coach Rick Steele (Class 2A), and Richland coach Mike Neidhold (Class 4A) in raising the flag.

“I’ll take the state championship, but I love it,” Allred said after the win Dec. 2, where he was also presented with the invitation by a Seahawks representative.