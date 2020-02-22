FEDERAL WAY — Entering the final relay, there was a scenario where it could have unraveled for Sammamish.

Had the Totems been disqualified, and Anacortes won the 400 free relay, the Totems would not have won the first boys state swim championship in the school’s history.

Instead, Sammamish put an exclamation point on its Class 2A title by winning the final relay in 3:14.90 to take a 334-289.5 victory over runner-up Anacortes at the state championship Saturday at the King County Aquatic Center. Liberty was third at 265.

Jarod Schahrer won two events for the Totems, taking the 200 individual medley in 1:54.21 and the 100 back in 51.66 seconds.

“It’s my first time being the top three on the podium,” Schahrer said. “This is just really fun, with people getting behind the team, and the team getting behind you.”

Schahrer was one of three swimmers with two Class 2A wins Saturday. Warren Briggs of Liberty set two meet records and won swimmer of the meet with his titles in the 200 free (1:38.18) and 500 free (4:27.66). Deitrich Meyer of Olympic set a meet record in the 100 free (46.36) and added the 50 free in 20.93.