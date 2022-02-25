It was a celebration decades in the making.

“I’ve been waiting 47 years for this,” said Jerry Penney, a gymnastics coaching legend at Sammamish High School who retired after the 2016-17 season after 47 years of coaching when the school’s vintage, Quonset hut-styled gym was torn down for renovation.

The school never finished higher than second since state meets started in 1969. That happened two years ago, but the story changed Friday night when Sammamish topped an eight-school field to claim the Class 3A/2A state championship in the Bellevue school’s upgraded home gym.

“This feels pretty good,” said Penney, due to turn 79 in April.

Led by all-around stars Seema Borgmann and Micah Laughary, Sammamish dueled to the last rotation with defending (2020) champion Lake Washington, finishing strong on vault to finish with a three-point edge, 175.45 to 172.375.

Ballard (169.125) placed third, Mead, north of Spokane, took fourth (167.0) and Bainbridge (161.45) finished fifth. Borgmann, a sophomore, took the all-around title with a score of 37.95. Her junior teammate, Laughary, was third (37.45). Lake Washington’s Ellery Gilmer finished second (37.8).

In a pandemic-related departure from tradition, first-place finishers in each event during the team competition were crowned individual-event champions. Normally, the top qualifiers return the next day to decide state placing.

Advertising

Borgmann posted the night’s highest overall score, 9.7, to win the beam title. Laughary, who scored a 9.65 on beam, won the bars medal with a score of 9.575.

Gilmer took first on floor (9.675) and Martina Klecka of Bellingham’s Sehome won vault (9.55). Gilmer had two seconds (vault and bars) and Michaela Reynolds of Auburn took second on floor (9.65). Ballard’s Lilly Clarke earned two third-place medals (beam and floor), Julia Carter of Enumclaw took third on vault.

The outcome prompted a giddy, tearful post-meet celebration on the spring floor, where members of the Sammamish gymnastics community, including coach Jenny Genoway, performed leaps and tumbles of long-awaited joy.

“Overwhelming gratitude,” said Genoway, summing up her emotions. She’s in her 29th year at Sammamish after stepping into the head coaches’ role after Penney’s retirement. “For the girls and their hard work, the parents, for the coaches who trained me how to be who I am, just gratitude.

“It’s the perfect story line to have my mentor (Penney) here to witness what we always hoped to do together,” said Genoway, who was first coached by Penney when she was 11. “To share it with him, I couldn’t be happier.”

And she could not have been much more nervous heading into her squad’s final rotation with roughly a two-point advantage.

Advertising

“I thought I was going to throw up,” said Genoway, who was named Class 3A/2A coach of the year (and her 22-gymnast roster was named academic champions). “It was definitely nerve racking. I knew it was very, very close. Lake Washington is a phenomenally talented team. It came down to little things. All of our competitors stuck their beam routines. Not one fall. That’s hard to do.”

Borgmann understands the title is a big deal to her school. “From what I’ve heard it’s been a very long time that she’s been waiting for this,” she said. “I’m so proud of the team for working so hard for this.”

Laughary concurs. “I know there’s a really long legacy, that Jerry and Jenny have built what we have now,” she said. “I’m more than thankful for being able to be part of this team.”