RENTON — The North Creek football team, which found itself in the postseason for the first time in its program’s short history, can be added to another list of prestigious Washington high-school football teams.

Teams that have unsuccessfully tried to slow down Kennedy Catholic quarterback Sam Huard.

The Lancers’ quarterback was 18 of 38 for 431 yards and six touchdowns as the junior led No. 3 Kennedy Catholic to a 56- 22 victory over North Creek in a Class 4A state preliminary-round playoff game Saturday night at Renton Memorial Stadium.

“The quarterback, golly, he can make every throw. It’s unbelievable,” North Creek coach Torrey Myers said. “You can say, ‘We want to defend this area of the field and make him throw it there,’ but it really doesn’t matter. He can throw it wherever he wants. And that’s a problem that’s hard to solve.”

Huard threw for over 300 yards and five touchdowns in the first half alone as the Lancers scored on their first six offensive possessions and built up a 42-14 lead. The lefty threw touchdown passes of 11, 40, 67, 73 and nine yards in the first half and added another 48-yard score in the second half to Junior Alexander.

By halftime, Huard had moved into fifth on the state’s all-time passing list, passing Harley Kirsch from Eastside Catholic. He also has sole possession of seventh place for career passing touchdowns.

“He was electric,” Kennedy Catholic coach Sheldon Cross said. “He was dialed in and unbelievable. Him and Junior (Alexander) were just unbelievable all day.”

Alexander, a 6-foot-2 junior, led the talented Lancers’ receiving group with seven receptions for 233 yards and three touchdowns. All three of his touchdowns were on passes of 40 yards or more.

“We knew we had to take it to another level coming into the playoffs,” Huard said. “It’s a loser-out game. I knew I had to step it up and put it away early.”

The Lancers wait to find out who their first-round state opponent will be. The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association’s state seeding committee will announce the first-round pairings at its headquarters in Renton on Sunday.

Kennedy Catholic (10-0) is back in the final 16 for the first time since 2012.

“I love it. It’s like the NCAA tournament. We’re just kind of waiting to see,” Cross said of the pairings. “There’s some unknowns to this thing.”

Senior running back Izayah Boss led the way for North Creek (7-3) with 27 carries for 96 yards. Jaguars quarterback Jack Charlton was 12 of 24 for 133 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions.

The Jaguars reached the playoffs just two years after going 1-9 during their inaugural campaign in 2017.

“It’s an awesome accomplishment, particularly for our kids and our (26) seniors that have been here since the beginning,” Myers said. “For our first couple of years, that first year in particular, was really hard. Those kids that had to play as sophomores are seniors now, and they’re reaping the rewards of their hard work.

“I think our younger players are going to have this experience quite a bit.”