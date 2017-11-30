This season, O’Dea has 4,105 rushing yards versus 844 passing.

O’Dea football is probably the only team in the state of Washington that doesn’t require a scouting report. And they revel in that fact.

“You could pull up any film from the last 30 years and you’ll see they run the same (offensive) plays,” Rainier Beach coach Corey Sampson said. “The thing about it is you have to stop it. You know what they’re going to run (offensively), but can you stop it?”

Seniors Connor Gregoire and Jamyn Patu flash prideful smiles when talking about their school’s consistency. They are part of the latest installment of O’Dea’s famed running game, which will dare Rainier Beach to stop them Friday.

Gridiron Classic Games at the Tacoma Dome Class 4A title game Richland (13-0) vs. Woodinville (13-0), Saturday, 7:30 p.m. Class 3A title game O’Dea (11-1) vs. Rainier Beach (9-2), Friday, 7:30 p.m. Class 2A title game Hockinson (13-0) vs. Tumwater (11-2), Saturday, 10 a.m. Class 1A title game Royal (13-0) vs. Meridian (13-0), Saturday, 1 p.m. Class 2B title game Liberty (13-0) vs. Kalama (13-0), Saturday, 4 p.m. Class 1B title game Almira/Coulee-Hartline (11-2) vs. Sunnyside Christian (12-0), Friday, 4 p.m. WIAA.com

The Metro League teams face off at 7:30 p.m. for the Class 3A state championship at the Tacoma Dome. The Fighting Irish (11-1) are making a return trip after losing the title in overtime to Kamiakin last year.

“It’s in the way we execute it and how it’s taught so thoroughly,” said Patu, the best example of the offensive system coach Monte Kohler established in 1985. Patu, a 6-foot, 195-pound running back, transferred from Beach after his sophomore season.

Already talented, he’s melded into the offense to be the leading rusher with 1,916 yards on 214 carries, scoring 26 touchdowns this season. Overall, O’Dea has 4,105 rushing yards versus 844 passing. Patu, Gregoire, and junior Mark Tafia each rushed for more than 100 yards in a win against Mercer Island in November.

“Jamyn added a lot of competition for our running backs,” said Gregoire, a three-year starter. “And a lot of diversity with the way he runs. It’s honestly great to have another guy out here to carry the load.

“At the beginning we did have to teach him the O’Dea way. There’s a different vibe out here than at a lot of other schools, and we had to teach him. But he picked it up real fast along with the offensive and defensive plays and is a great football player.”

O’Dea running backs don’t go too long without mentioning how the offensive line is the real key to its grinding attack. This season it’s senior Griffin Korican, the league’s Mountain Division lineman of the year, alongside seniors Jack Markowitz, Nick Schmitt, David Jones and V.J. Malo.

Their longevity on the line together is why Kohler was confident the team would make a return to the Tacoma Dome. This is his 25th straight tournament appearance, and Friday is Kohler’s eighth state-championship game, winning the title in 1995, 1994 and 1991.

“The continuity of what we do since they’ve been freshmen, by the time they get to be seniors, they have a good handle on our offense and can make their own adjustments at the line of scrimmage,” said Mike Crotty, who’s in his 26th year as defensive coordinator and runnin- backs coach at O’Dea. “This group (of linemen) is pretty smart.”

Consistency extends to Kohler’s daily schedule. Crotty said since he’s known the coach, Kohler, who’s also the athletic director, is at the school at 5 a.m. every day breaking down film of the next opponent. After O’Dea’s semifinal win against Bellevue last week, Kohler was at the school at 4:30 a.m. the following Sunday, looking at footage on Beach.

The Vikings (9-2) have an active defense and even more unpredictable offense where senior quarterback Max Nall seems to be at his best when in a scramble to make plays. Rainier Beach lost 49-28 to O’Dea in October.

“Last year was disappointing,” said Crotty of the state championship loss. He did alter O’Dea’s defense to deal with spread option teams. “We’d like to finish better.”

But Kohler adds that Friday’s state-championship game won’t define the season or team. The Fighting Irish will keep on running.

“We have too much fun in the process and the journey,” Kohler said.