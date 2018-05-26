Ellensburg repeated as Class 2A state baseball champions, edging Mountlake Terrace 2-1 in the state title game Saturday in Yakima.

The game was scoreless until the sixth inning, when Ellensburg plated two. The Hawks put men on second and third with one out in the bottom of the seventh.

• Cedar Park Christian took third in the Class 1A tournament, beating Cashmere 6-3.

Track: Brumett-Dunn triples up in Cheney

Seattle Academy’s Harlowe Brumett-Dunn is bringing several medals back over the mountains.

The sophomore won the Class 1A girls 100 title in 12.59 at the small-school state track and field meet in Cheney.

She also won the 200 in 25.48, and she was the anchor leg on the 4×100 relay team that won the title in 49.46.

Notes

• The Northwest School’s Isa Meyers won the Class 1A girls 800 in Cheney in 2:15.04.

• Rosalie Fish of Muckleshoot Tribal School won the Class 1B girls 3,200 in 12:33.07.

Girls tennis: Four-peat for North Kitsap’s Wallis

North Kitsap’s Danya Wallis wrapped up her fourth consecutive Class 2A girls singles title at UW. She beat Anna Rios of Foster 6-3, 6-1 in the title match.

She’s the first person to win four state titles since Skyview’s Sammi Hampton in 2015.

Wallis, who will play at the University of Redlands, has lost once in her high-school career. That was when she was a freshman.

North Kitsap won the girls team title.

Notes

• In Class 4A singles, Issaquah’s Karina Chao defeated Sumner’s Jade Lancaster 6-2, 6-4. Issaquah won the girls team title.

• In Class 4A doubles, Skyline’s Dora Varsa and Reanne Lee beat Newport’s Teagan Mach and Evelyn Wong 6-3, 6-2 for the title.

• In Class 3A singles, Seattle Prep’s Amelia Asfaw beat Timberline’s Angela Schuster 6-2, 6-3 for the title.

• In Class 3A doubles, Interlake’s Olivia Sun and Sylvia Eklund beat teammates Jessica Liang and Shreya Muskund 6-4, 6-4 for the title. Interlake cruised to the team title.

• In Class 2A girls doubles, Nina Vongsaly and Katrina Kuntz of Sammamish beat Sequim’s Kalli Wiker and Jessica Dietzman 6-3, 6-3 for the title.

• In the Class 1A/2B/1B singles, Cashmere’s Aleah Kert beat Seattle Academy’s Penelope Owen 6-2, 6-2.

• In the Class 1A/2B/1B doubles, Overlake’s Amanda Lin and Maria Russinovich beat South Whidbey’s Mary Zisette and Alison Papritz 6-2, 5-7, 6-2.

Boys tennis: Liberty vs. Liberty

In the Class 2A boys doubles finals at the University of Washington, the Liberty Patriots faced the Liberty Patriots for the title.

The team of Bryan Le and Marco Sabrino beat teammates Calvin and Colby Vuong for the championship 6-2, 6-1.

The Patriots won the Class 2A team title.

Notes

• In Class 4A singles, Skyview’s Andrew Kabacy beat Eastlake’s Clemente Vara 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 for the title. Skyview won the boys title.

• In Class 4A doubles, Issaquah’s Lucas Pastor and Charlie Suh beat Kentwood’s Alex and Andrew Boupharath 6-2, 6-0 for the title. Issaquah won the boys team title.

• In Class 3A singles, Lakeside’s Alan Yim beat O’Dea’s Thomas Pauisell for the title, 6-2, 6-2. Mercer Island won the team title.

• In Class 3A doubles, Lake Washington’s Shubhu Purohit and Nedim Suko beat North Thurston’s Michael Campbell and Thomas Sui 6-4, 4-6, 6-2.