Week 1

Who: Kennedy Catholic vs. Bethel

When/where: Sept. 6 at CenturyLink Field, 7 p.m.

What: See two of the top recruits in the nation as Sav’ell Smalls (No. 9 in 2020, according to 247Sports) and Sam Huard (No. 11 in 2021) make their debut as teammates. ESPNU will be there.

Runner-up: Chiawana at Richland features two of the top teams in the Mid-Columbia Conference meeting as early as possible.

Week 2

Who: Lynden at Ferndale

When/where: Sept. 13 at Ferndale High School, 7 p.m.

Why: This rivalry game, featuring teams ranked in the preseason, was featured in the Great American Rivalry Series last year (and was won by Lynden 30-6). Ferndale has four-star UW recruit Geirean Hatchett. Lynden has two returning all-state players in LB Bodie Human and K Marco Samoukovic.

Runner-up: Kalama at Napavine in a rematch of last year’s Class 2B state title game (won by Kalama 34-25). These teams met in the state semifinals the year before.

Week 3

Who: Pinnacle (Phoenix) vs. Eastside Catholic

When/where: Sept 20 at Seattle Memorial Stadium, 7:45 p.m.

Why: This is the second consecutive year the Crusaders, ranked No. 21 in the nation in preseason rankings by USA Today, have played a team from Arizona. They beat Centennial of Peoria 17-0 in State Champions Bowl Series last year.

Runner-up: Sequim at North Kitsap in a rematch of last year’s controversial game (when a partially blocked field-goal attempt hit a power line, which triggered a re-kick) that swung the Olympic League title in Sequim’s favor. NK had won four of the previous five titles.

Week 4

Who: Graham-Kapowsin at Puyallup

When/where: Sept. 27 at Sparks Stadium, 7 p.m.

Why: The South Puget Sound League 4A is loaded again this year, and the Eagles and Vikings enter the season ranked in the top four in state.

Runner-up: Onalaska at Pe Ell/Willapa Valley in what could be preview of the Class 2B state title game.

Week 5

Who: Kennedy Catholic at Enumclaw

Where/when: Oct. 4 at the Enumclaw Expo Center, 7 p.m.

Why: Enumclaw has tied for first in its division in the North Puget Sound League the last two years. Kennedy Catholic is the pick to win ultra-competitive NPSL Mountain Division this year.

Runner-up: Mead at Gonzaga Prep could be a key game in the Greater Spokane League, which Mead has its best shot at winning in awhile. It’ll help the Panthers that Gonzaga Prep was hit hard by graduation.

Week 6

Who: O’Dea at Eastside Catholic

Where/when: Oct. 11 at Eastside Catholic High School, 7 p.m.

Why: This is rematch of last year’s Class 3A state title game, won by Eastside Catholic 31-13. The last three years these Metro League powers have squared off as the No. 1 and No. 2 Class 3A teams in the state. They open the season ranked 1-2 again.

Runner-up: Ellenburg at Prosser will see a rivalry boost as Jeff Zenisek, who guided Jon Kitna-led Central Washington to a national championship, is Ellensburg’s new coach.

Week 7

Who: Zillah at La Salle

Where/when: Oct. 18 at Marquette Stadium, 7

Who: Zillah has won 41 consecutive SCAC West games and the last seven league titles, but they were hit hard by graduation. Hard enough that a solid La Salle squad can end those streaks?

Runner-up: Almira/Coulee-Hartline at Odessa in a rematch of last year’s eight-man title game, won by Odessa 63-12. Both teams are expected to contend again.

Week 8

Who: Hockinson at Washougal

Where/when: Oct. 25 at Hockinson High School, 7 p.m.

Why: Hockinson at Washougal could decide the Greater St. Helens 2A league title. Hockinson has won last two state titles.

Runner-up: Puyallup at Curtis could be a big game in deciding the South Puget Sound League 4A title.

Week 9

Who: Union at Camas

Where/when: Nov. 1 at Doc Harris Stadium, 7 p.m.

Why: Southwest Washington sounds like it’s loaded this year, and these teams, who have won two of the last three Class 4A state titles, may decide the Greater St. Helen’s League in this game.

Runner-up: Bethel at Lincoln could well decide who wins a loaded Pierce County League (if Lincoln at Lakes on Oct. 25 hasn’t already decided it).