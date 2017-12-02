A big first half — it led 28-0 at the break — gave Richland its first state title since 1999 with a 28-21 win over Woodinville.

TACOMA — For one half, Richland was every bit of its moniker Saturday.

The Bombers decimated Woodinville’s game plan by halftime and tried to pick over the remnants to close out the Class 4A state championship game.

But the Tacoma Dome game clock was unmerciful. It gave Woodinville new life in the second half.

With the 28-21 win, Richland took home its first state title since 1999 and third overall.

The Falcons (13-1) played their second state championship game in school history. It made headlines throughout the season behind its “Dark Side” defense. But the once menacing attack was visibly gasping for air midway through the second quarter as Woodinville’s offensive struggles kept putting them on the field.

Richland (14-0) constantly had good field position. It opened scoring with a 9-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Cade Jensen to Adam Weissenfels with 2:33 left in the first quarter.

The Bombers scored three touchdowns in the second quarter. The final being after Falcons senior quarterback Jaden Sheffey fumbled the snap to give Richland the ball at the 17-yard line. Jensen used two plays to set up the 15-yard touchdown pass to Sammy Cervantes with 2:14 left in the half.

Richland led 28-0 at the break.

Woodinville scored on a 1-yard run by senior Brett Accimus with 8:14 left in the third quarter. The Falcons used a trick play to get its second touchdown and a Sheffey scramble for the third to make the score 28-21 with 3:26 left.