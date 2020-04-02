The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association is still holding out hope it can have some sort of spring season despite the shutdowns from the coronavirus.

WIAA executive director Mick Hoffman said in a video on the state organization’s website Thursday that if school returns to session by May 4 they will hold “some sort of culminating event.”

Hoffman said that in an ideal world that would mean the normal spring championships that are held at the end of May each year, but he said that was contingent on securing venues and officials.

The WIAA had originally set an April 24 as the guideline for still holding spring state championships.

If school returns after May 4, Hoffman said the WIAA is looking into holding some sort of local or regional competition to give everybody the chance to compete this spring.

“Our ultimate goal is to provide every senior that senior game,” Hoffman said.

The WIAA said it will not push the spring season into June.

Springs Sports Update from WIAA Executive Director Mick Hoffman pic.twitter.com/iuRaTGvdfi — WIAA (@wiaawa) April 2, 2020

Seattle U’s Brown could transfer

Seattle University basketball guard Terrell Brown said on social media this week that he is considering a graduate transfer for his senior season.

“This was not an easy choice but I feel it is best to open my options,” Brown wrote on Twitter. “… Bet on yourself, then double down.”

In his junior season with the Redhawks, the 6-foot-1 Garfield High grad led the Western Athletic Conference in scoring (20.7 points a game), was third in assists (4.9) and was tied for fourth in rebounding (6.4) and steals (1.6). He led the conference in minutes played at 36.0 per game.

Brown said he could opt to return to Seattle U, also.

“I will still consider finishing my career at Seattle University,” he wrote.

Coach Jim Hayford also tweeted about the news.

“Very proud of Terrell. He has done everything my staff and I have ever asked of him and done it with class and to the best of his ability,” Hayford wrote. “He didn’t have to but asked for my blessing in this.”

WWU’s White headed to Japan

Western Washington University All-American Karli White, a Mount Si grad, has signed a professional contract to play with FC Jumonji Ventus, a women’s soccer squad based out of Japan.

White was a two-year star for the Vikings, scoring 17 goals and recording 17 assists in 43 games. She recorded at least one point (goal or assist) in 21 of 43 games, averaging 1.19 points per game to rank second-best during the NCAA era (1999-2019).