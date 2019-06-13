Redmond softball standout Kiki Milloy, who has committed to Tennessee, was named to the Premier Girls Fastpitch All-American team.
Bonney Lake’s Brooke Nelson was the only other player from Washington named to the team.
The Washington Huskies had four players named to the team: Nelson, Georgia’s Kelley Lynch, California’s Jadelyn Allchin and Hannah Dardano.
Nelson and Milloy, The Seattle Times softball player of the year, are also on the West roster for the All-American game. The East plays the West on July 27 at Irvine, Calif., at 7:30 p.m. The game will be on ESPNU.
During the regular season, Milloy had 14 home runs, including two grand slams. She hit .444 with 35 RBI, spending the early portion of the season as the leadoff hitter. In 16 games as a pitcher, she has 2.05 ERA with 185 strikeouts.
With Milloy, the Mustangs won state in 2017, were fourth in 2018 and tied for third last month.
Also
- After pitching Jackson to back-to-back state softball championships, Iyanla De Jesus was named Gatorade State Player of the Year. Pennington, who was The Seattle Times player of the year as a junior (when she had the last name Pennington), was 21-2 in the circle with a 1.04 ERA and 303 strikeouts in 141.2 innings. She batted .582 with 11 home runs and 41 RBI.
