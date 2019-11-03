The Redmond girls cross-country team will head into the state championships as the No. 1 Class 4A team in the state, according to the state coaches poll released Sunday night.

The Mustangs won the KingCo 4A title on Saturday at Lake Sammamish Park, putting four runners in the top 10.

Holy Names is the No. 2 Class 3A girls team (behind North Central of Spokane). The Cougars won the Class 3A SeaKing title.

The Tahoma boys, the defending Class 4A state champs, are ranked No. 2 (behind Camas) heading into state. The Papermakers blew past the Bears to win the Class 4A West Central/Southwest bi-district title Saturday.

The Blanchet boys are the No. 2 Class 3A team (behind Kamiakin of Kennewick) after a dominating performance at the Class 3A SeaKing District title. The Braves scored just 20 points (15 is a perfect race) after taking four of the top five and five of the top six to easily win the title.

The state meet is Saturday at the Sun Willows Golf Course in Pasco.