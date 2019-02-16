A state record in the 100 breastroke and the 400-freestyle relay helped the Spartans rally to beat Mercer Island in the Class 3A state swimming and diving championships.

Bainbridge coach Kaycee Taylor expected Saturday’s Class 3A state swimming and diving championships at the King County Aquatic Center in Federal Way to come down to the wire.

He couldn’t have been more right.

The Spartans erased a 31-point deficit over the final two events remaining to edge Mercer Island for their third consecutive state championship, something that no team in any sport has done in school history.

“I always wait for the official results at the end because you never know, but (my heart), it’s settling down,” Taylor said. “I think it’s at about 200 beats per minute. It’s exciting. That’s what makes it so much fun is having races like that.”

Taylor knew his team would have a chance after qualifying three swimmers for the finals of the 100-yard breaststroke. Things worked out just as he had hoped. Including the consolation finals, the Spartans outscored Mercer Island 54-15 in the event to turn a 31-point deficit into an eight-point lead going into the meet’s final event, the 400-freestyle relay.

“That’s one of the things we’ve been focusing on all year is those breaststrokers,” Taylor said. “When it comes down to the points, they’ve got to be in the show as much as possible. … You don’t want it to hinge on one particular race, but the fact that those guys handled the pressure, it really made the difference today.”

Leading the way was senior Kevin Houseman, who finished with an automatic All-American time of 53.43 seconds, breaking the meet and state record of 53.66 set by Seattle Prep’s Pat Fowler in 1998.

“We kind of already knew we were banking on the 100 breaststroke,” Houseman said. “We did that last year. Looking back at the scoreboard, the first thing that went through my mind was, ‘53.4, OK, I got the record, I’m happy.’ Next, it was teammates. I saw Max (Eyrich) like two places below me and I was like, ‘Whoa, thank goodness he did that.’ ”

Houseman won one of the Spartans’ five individual titles, which included a diving championship by junior Kiern Liberman. They won all three relay events and shattered their own state record of 3:05.29 in the 400-freestyle relay set a year ago with a time of 3:03.95. That made the final total: Bainbridge 414, Mercer Island 400. Eastside Catholic was a distant third at 136.

Other individual winners for Bainbridge were junior Jude Wenker in the 100- and 200 freestyle and senior William Waite in the 200-individual medley.

Mercer Island’s James Richardson was named swimmer of the meet for the second consecutive year, winning both of his individual events. He set the meet record with automatic All-American times in the 100 backstroke (48.43) and the 100 butterfly (48.55).

The Spartans graduate some key swimmers, but don’t be surprised if they are challenging for a fourth consecutive title a year from now.

“That’s the hope,” Taylor said. “We just have to put the hope into a plan.”