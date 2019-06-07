Every spring MarJon Beauchamp learns something new about his basketball skills.

The lesson this year is the Metro League boys MVP needs a bigger challenge.

Beauchamp, a five-star guard at Rainier Beach, is transferring to Bella Vista Prep in Scottsdale, Ariz. The boys basketball team is sponsored by Puma and competes across the nation in high-school basketball’s top tournaments. Coached by Kyle Weaver, there’s a strenuous practice and weight training program that mirrors college and is mandatory for the entire team.

“It’s no disrespect to coach Mike (Bethea) or Rainier Beach,” Beauchamp said via phone Friday after the announcement was made. “I learned a lot and coach Mike is one of the best coaches I’ve ever been coached by. I appreciate them (but Bella Vista) is a better fit for me to get to the next level.”

The move will be Beauchamp’s fourth high school in as many years. The 6-foot-6 star began as a deep reserve at Nathan Hale, winning a Class 3A state championship with the NBA’s Michael Porter Jr. as the go-to player and former NBA All-Star Brandon Roy as coach.

When Roy took a similar position at Garfield for the 2017-18 season, Beauchamp followed. He played 12 minutes in the Bulldogs’ state-championship game and transferred to Beach.

Beauchamp had a breakout summer and junior year, also earning Star Times honors. He averaged 26 points, 11 rebounds, and five assists per game in helping Beach place fifth in the state tourney.

With Bella Vista, Beauchamp wants to develop into an All-American caliber player. Beauchamp already has multiple Division I scholarship offers, including the University of Washington. He’s slated to visit Arizona this month.

“It was cool at Beach; they did what they were supposed to do,” said MarJon’s father Jon, who is also moving to Scottsdale. “My son wasn’t mature enough at the time to just go to a prep school (after leaving Garfield).

“But the prep school is the ultimate goal. These public schools just don’t compete with an athlete from a prep school. The training, the work on their body, everything is just more. I’m not bashing anyone — the ride was cool — but we’re thinking about the future.”

MarJon has had to deal with backlash online via his social media accounts because of the third transfer. However, his former teammates have been supportive.

“It doesn’t bother me anymore,” said Beauchamp, who’s playing AAU ball with ML20 this summer. “It’s my choice.”