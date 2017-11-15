Four-star prospect was also recruited by UW, UCLA and California.

Kevin Porter Jr. signed his official National Letter of Intent on Wednesday, committing to play next year at USC. Rainier Beach had a ceremony at the school’s gym to celebrate the moment.

Porter, a 6-foot-6 guard, announced his decision in July. He picked USC over Washington, Oregon, UCLA, California and Oregon State. He’s regarded as the top player in the state and fifth-best shooting guard in the nation by 247Sports.com.

Rainier Beach concluded basketball tryouts on Wednesday. The Vikings were 22-10 last season, losing to Garfield in the Class 3A state tournament quarterfinals.