The Rams give the Vikings a close game but fall 56-50 in the district title game.

Ingraham’s boys basketball team hasn’t been to the state tournament since 1975.

It feels like Rainier Beach has reached the state championship game every year since 1975. The Vikings have missed qualifying for state only once in the past 21 years.

But there unranked Ingraham was Monday afternoon, giving No. 1 Rainier Beach all it could handle for the second time this season. The Rams cut what was multiple double-digit deficits and took a one-point lead with five minutes to play.

“We were just going out there like we’ve been there before,” Ingraham junior guard Coz Collins said.

But a decisive three-pointer from Rainier Beach’s Kenny Curtis was just what the Vikings needed. It gave them a four-point lead with just more than a minute to play and propelled them to a 56-50 victory for the Class 3A SeaKing district championship at Sammamish High School.

It wasn’t quite as dramatic as Rainier Beach’s two-point overtime victory over Ingraham during the regular season, when five-star guard Marjon Beauchamp made three free throws with 0.7 seconds remaining. That was the Vikings’ (19-4) closest in-state game this season, with its only defeats coming against teams from California, Illinois and Oregon.

But Ingraham is proving it not only belongs in next weekend’s state tournament, which begins with the regional round Friday, but it’s capable of hanging with anyone.

“You know what, those guys are clicking as a team and believing in each other,” Rainier Beach coach Mike Bethea said. “And those are the types of teams that are tough to beat. They knocked out Eastside Catholic and everybody in their path to get here.”

But Bethea uttered with his next breath that this kind of victory shows what Beach is capable of, too.

This was not the Vikings’ most pretty performance. Bethea lamented some of their execution down the stretch.

“I just am waiting for the light to come on with this team,” Bethea said. “That’s the thing. We get a two-point lead and we’re trying to throw alley-oop, no-look passes.

“We got the athletes, man. Just get the opportunity for that light to come on. Just start clicking, and we’ve shown flashes of that. But just get that consistency and put together four good quarters.”

Sure, Gov. Jay Inslee is an Ingraham alum, and played on its 1969 state-title team. But Monday the Rams were up against a program that boasts alums like Jamal Crawford, Doug Christie, Nate Robinson, Dejounte Murray and so many other of the state’s best players.

And now the Vikings have Beauchamp, who won a state title as a sophomore with Nathan Hale, then last year with Garfield and now at Rainier Beach for his senior year and he has offers from just about all of the Pac-12.

He didn’t start Monday because Bethea said he was late for the team bus, but Beauchamp scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the second half.

“They’re a good team and they play together,” Beauchamp said. “So I wasn’t surprised. I knew they were going to come out and play hard.”

Collins drilled a three-pointer from what seemed like a step inside the half-court line to cut what was a 10-point lead for Rainier Beach.

Then with 5:15 to play, 6-foot-10 junior Mitchell Saxen scored his first points on a tip-in to give Ingraham a 44-43 lead. Saxen was limited to the two points, but he did have an impact on the game with his shot-blocking and rebounds despite an off offensive effort.

What changed the game might have been the next Ingraham possession. Eyob Hailu drilled a wing three-pointer that would have extended the lead, but coach Malcom Mack apparently had called a timeout just before the shot.

“I wish I had that back,” Mack said.

Collins hit another three-pointer to cut Rainier Beach’s lead to 49-48 with just more than a minute left, but Curtis followed with a three of his own and the Vikings didn’t look back.

But Collins was proud Ingraham showed no fear against a perennial basketball giant like Rainier Beach.

“We almost had them at the beginning of the season and I thought we got cheated,” Collins said. “We wanted to get them back, but we fell just short. So we just got to keep working.

“We’re looking forward to getting to state and we got a lot of work to do in practice this week.”