Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points as the Vikings took down the defending state champs 96-66.

It wasn’t a fair fight.

But it wasn’t the defending Class 3A state and national champions who had the upper hand.

The second-ranked Rainier Beach boys basketball team just oozes talent. That talent was on full display even with a roster that was far from full strength.

USC-bound Kevin Porter Jr. scored 31 points with seven highlight-reel dunks and Trevante Anderson and Micah Monroe added 20 points each as host Beach wreaked havoc on Nathan Hale 96-66 in a Metro League boys basketball game Friday night.

“In my four years being here, the chemistry has always been like either the death of us or an advantage for us,” Porter said. “I feel like chemistry-wise, we’ve been the best out of my four years being here. When those (missing) players come, it’s going to probably be a different Beach, blowing teams out just like the old Beach culture.”

Despite missing five regulars, including four who are practicing to gain eligibility after the football team’s run to the Class 3A state-title game, the Vikings finally hit high gear after the game was tied at the end of the first quarter.

Porter took the lead, sparking the Vikings (3-0, 3-0 Metro) on a 15-2 second-quarter run, and got his team at full throttle for the final three quarters after coach Mike Bethea expressed his displeasure with his team’s effort at halftime.

“Our coach got on us at halftime, so we have to take it to a whole other level and put it on them,” Porter said after his team threw down 11 rim-rattling jams. “We’ve got a lot of seniors, so whoever we face is going to get it. We’re going to be killin’ everybody. It’s that dog mentality.”

The Vikings opened the second half on a 26-5 surge and led by as many as 38.

“I think we can make a strong run at state,” Bethea said. “Once we add those other guys, we’re going to be OK.”

Fred Brown III, the only returning player who played any minutes on last season’s championship squad, led the Raiders with 18 points. Gokhan Ozkan and Allay Sarrhini chipped in 14 points each for Hale (0-5, 0-2).

New Nathan Hale coach Walter Washington, a 2002 Beach graduate who took over when Brandon Roy left for Garfield, was proud of his team’s start but knew what his squad was up against.

“With a kid like KP and Anderson, and their ability to be able to shoot the ball, get up the floor and attack the rim, that’s tough,” Washington said. “KP, to be honest with you, he’s an NBA player. He has it. Our kids had to work hard. We’re just trying to push them to play against that type of talent every day and get better and be able to compete.

“I love good basketball, but as a coach I’m telling my kids, ‘You know we can’t let them get to the rim like that.’ That (Beach) will be in the top two in the end.”