TACOMA — Mike Bethea has won a record eight state titles as the longtime Rainier Beach boys basketball coach, and he is grateful he has an opportunity to win a ninth after spending 12 days in the hospital at midseason with severe COVID-19 symptoms.

Bethea, who coached Rainier Beach to a 58-45 Class 3A win over Ferris on Wednesday, was hospitalized after returning from a New Year’s trip to Las Vegas. He spent five of the 12 days in intensive care because of breathing issues.

“It went from being in the hospital and not even knowing if I was going to live to being down here (at the Tacoma Dome), doing what I love doing,” said Bethea, who was fully vaccinated and got his booster just before the New Year’s trip. “I am just blessed. God blessed me.”

Bethea, who is diabetic, said he was told during his first day in the hospital “that I might not make it.”

On the third day, he was told he needed to go on a ventilator, but Bethea said no.

“I said if I’ve got to die, I will die breathing on my own and not a ventilator,” Bethea said.

Bethea eventually started improving, but by the time he was released from the hospital he had lost 40 pounds.

Bethea returned to the sideline in early February, back where he belongs.

“I am just happy being here and taking it all in,” said Bethea, who took over as Rainier Beach head coach during the 1993-94 season

Auburn wins, setting up No. 1 vs No. 2 showdown

Auburn, the No. 2 seed in Class 3A boys, rebounded in a big way from an upset at regionals and defeated Kennewick 69-33.

That set up a rematch against No. 1 Garfield on Thursday morning at 10:30 in what could be one of the best games of the Hardwood Classic.

The Bulldogs (22-0) overcame a seven-point deficit entering the fourth quarter to defeat Auburn 62-53 in December. That was the Trojans’ only loss until Mt. Spokane upset them 69-58 Friday night.

Auburn’s talent was on full display Wednesday against Kennewick (17-9). Kaden Hansen scored 24 and Dae’Kwon Watson added 22 as the Trojans (24-2) won by 30 or more points for the 18th time this season.

Eastside Catholic takes down Metro rival O’Dea

The Eastside Catholic and O’Dea boys waged quite a Class 3A battle in the 9 a.m. matchup that is referred to as the “Egg McMuffin game” because of the early start.

Eastside Catholic (20-9), the No. 14 seed, pulled off the upset with Kayden Lamebull-Ingram hitting a pair of three-pointers early in the fourth quarter to put the Crusaders ahead by six and O’Dea (20-8) never led again in a matchup of Metro League teams.

Eastside Catholic earned itself another 9 a.m. game, playing Thursday against No. 5 seed Seattle Prep (20-6) in another Metro League matchup. Seattle Prep is 2-0 this season against the Crusaders.

The season ended for O’Dea, which won the title in 2019 and lost to Garfield in the last Class 3A state title game in 2020.

Notes

Maya Barnett had 10 points and 11 rebounds to lead No. 6 seed Emerald Ridge of Puyallup to a 44-34 4A girls win over Moses Lake (14-10). Emerald Ridge (17-6) was the second highest girls 4A seed in action Wednesday (No. 4 seed Lake Stevens advanced in overtime).