In a video posted to Twitter, Eastside Catholic receiver Gee Scott Jr. committed to Ohio State on Tuesday.

The video, which contained a short monologue from Sylvester Stallone addressed to Scott, used legacy as a theme and the reason he will play for the Buckeyes.

A dream come true.

I am 100% Committed… https://t.co/JlGFZKuKrM — Gee Scott Jr. (@geescottjr) December 25, 2018

Scott is a four-star recruit and the No. 2 recruit in the state for the Class of 2020 by 247Sports.com. Nationally, he’s ranked 70th, and he’s the No. 15 receiver in the nation.

Scott had dozens of offers from the top football programs in the nation and most of the Pac-12. Among the offers he was considering were Florida, Florida State, LSU, Notre Dame and Nebraska.

Scott is the first in a highly ranked junior class at Eastside Catholic to announce his commitment. Tight end D.J. Rogers is the No. 4 recruit in the state, running back Sam Adams II is fifth and cornerback Ayden Hector is No. 6. Defensive tackle J.T. Tuimoloau is the top sophomore in the nation, according to 247Sports.com.

Scott is the second Crusader to commit to a high-profile program this month. Linebacker Hayden Harris signed with UCLA last week.

It’s been an eventful month for Scott. He and the Crusaders beat O’Dea in the Class 3A state title game Nov. 30. The Crusaders (13-1) beat nationally ranked Centennial of Peoria, Ariz., in the GEICO State Champions Bowl Series on Saturday, 17-0.

Scott was an All-Metro League Mountain Division wide receiver. He caught 52 passes for 755 yards and six touchdowns.