Bothell quarterback Jacob Sirmon was presented with his Under Armour All-American game jersey on Thursday. The school hosted a ceremony to commemorate his selection to the game, which is slated to be played in Orlando, Fla. on Jan. 4, 2018 and will air live on ESPN2.

Sirmon, a Washington commit, announced his selection via Twitter in January 2017. Sumner senior Ben Wilson, a four-star recruit committed to TCU, is the only other area player vying for a spot on the All-American roster.

Bothell (5-2, 4-2 Kingco 4A) plays at Newport on Friday. Sirmon, a 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior, has totaled 1,767 passing yards this season with 18 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Sirmon, who committed to Washington as a sophomore, was also a member of The Seattle Times’ 2016 Star Times team. He will be one of two Sirmons playing for the Huskies. His cousin Jack Sirmon, a linebacker from Brentwood, Tenn., committed last winter. Jack is the son of Peter Sirmon, a former UW linebacker coach.