WashingtonBaseballPoll.com is out with its latest state rankings Monday.

Mercer Island moves from second to first in Class 3A.

Puyallup, which enters the week on 34-game win streak, remains at No. 1 in Class 4A. The Vikings are ranked 30th in the nation by perfectgame.org.

The rankings:

Class 4A

1. Puyallup

2. Kentlake

3. Skyview

4. Issaquah

5. Kentridge

6. Cascade

7. Bothell

8. Tahoma

9. Wenatchee

10. Monore

Class 3A

1. Mercer Island

2. Mt. Spokane

3. Southridge

4. Ingraham

5. Shelton

6. Kennewick

7. Marysville

8. Arlington

9. Ballard

10. Stanwood

Class 2A

1. Anacortes

2. Selah

3. No Kitsap

4. Fife

5. Burlington

6. Lynden

7. W.F. West

8. Arch Bishop M.

9. River Ridge

10. Pullman

Class 1A