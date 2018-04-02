Mercer Island moves from second to first in Class 3A in the latest washingtonbaseballpoll.com rankings.
WashingtonBaseballPoll.com is out with its latest state rankings Monday.
Mercer Island moves from second to first in Class 3A.
Puyallup, which enters the week on 34-game win streak, remains at No. 1 in Class 4A. The Vikings are ranked 30th in the nation by perfectgame.org.
The rankings:
Class 4A
- 1. Puyallup
- 2. Kentlake
- 3. Skyview
- 4. Issaquah
- 5. Kentridge
- 6. Cascade
- 7. Bothell
- 8. Tahoma
- 9. Wenatchee
- 10. Monore
Class 3A
- 1. Mercer Island
- 2. Mt. Spokane
- 3. Southridge
- 4. Ingraham
- 5. Shelton
- 6. Kennewick
- 7. Marysville
- 8. Arlington
- 9. Ballard
- 10. Stanwood
Class 2A
- 1. Anacortes
- 2. Selah
- 3. No Kitsap
- 4. Fife
- 5. Burlington
- 6. Lynden
- 7. W.F. West
- 8. Arch Bishop M.
- 9. River Ridge
- 10. Pullman
Class 1A
- 1. Naches Valley
- 2. Cashmere
- 3. Lynden Christian
- 4. College Place
- 5. Freeman
- 6. Montesano
- 7. Kiona-Benton
- 8. Bellevue Christ.
- 9. Okanogan
- 10. Meridan
