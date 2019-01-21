The No. 5 Wildcats played the third-ranked Falcons even in the first, second and fourth quarters, but were outscored 12-4 in the third quarter of the 58-50 loss.

In a matchup of two of the top-five Class 3A girls basketball teams in the state, the Prairie Falcons outlasted the West Seattle Wildcats 58-50 at the King Showcase at the ShoWare Center in Kent on Monday afternoon.

The No. 5 Wildcats played the third-ranked Falcons even in the first, second and fourth quarters, but were outscored 12-4 in the third quarter, which proved to be the difference.

“We definitely need to work on coming out each quarter and staying steady and doing our jobs,” West Seattle coach Darnell Taylor said. “That’s definitely something that we’ve been talking about all season, to make sure we come out with good energy. We seem to always finish strong, but sometimes, against better teams, we dig ourselves a hole that we have to fight out of.”

The Wildcats had their opportunities to get back in the game in the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t get enough of their long-range shots to fall to fully close the gap. West Seattle finished 5 of 19 from beyond the three-point arc for the game.

“(I’m) trying to get the girls to see (opportunities) to attack the lane and not just settle for the jumper,” Taylor said. “We kind of seem to fall in love with letting it fly a little bit from the outside when girls are flying out on us. I’ve been preaching that all season, to pump fake and see if we can get something inside, maybe get some layups and get to the line.”

The Wildcats were led by junior Meghan Fiso, who finished with 19 points and shot 7 of 14 from the field.

“She’s definitely an incredible talent,” Taylor said. “She can take over games when she wants to. I’m just working with her to make sure that she’s keeping her head in it and staying aggressive, because she’s definitely the type of girl who can put up those numbers just going 65 to 70 percent.”

Senior guard Cassidy Gardner led the Falcons with 19 points, which included 5-of-12 shooting from beyond the three-point line.