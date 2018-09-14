A threat made Thursday caused Archbishop Murphy to cancel school and after-school activities.

A “potential threat” caused Archbishop Murphy to cancel school and all after-school activities Friday.

That means the Wildcats’ game at Rainier Beach on Friday night has been cancelled. The game won’t be rescheduled, Seattle Public Schools said.

A note on the Archbishop Murphy High School website said: “On Thursday, September 13th, AMHS was made aware of a potential threat. We immediately notified authorities and it is their recommendation that we cancel school and all school-related activities on Friday, September 14. Campus will be closed from Friday, September 14th through Sunday, September 16th.”

Rainier Beach (2-0) is the No. 4 Class 3A school in the state. Archbishop Murphy (1-1) is the No. 7 Class 2A team.