High School SportsPhoto & VideoSports Photos: High school basketball championships Originally published March 3, 2018 at 6:29 pmUpdated March 3, 2018 at 8:01 pm Photos: High school basketball championshipsBack to story Restart gallery More Photo Galleries Photos: Lake Stevens vs Eastlake regional girls’ basketball Photos: Shorecrest vs. Cleveland regional girls’ basketball Photos: Class 4A and 3A state swimming and diving championships Related Stories Central Valley wraps up dominating tournament run by cruising past Woodinville for Class 4A girls title Gonzaga Prep rallies past Federal Way for 4A state boys championship Share story By Courtney PedrozaSeattle Times staff photographer Related Stories Central Valley wraps up dominating tournament run by cruising past Woodinville for Class 4A girls title March 3, 2018 Gonzaga Prep rallies past Federal Way for 4A state boys championship March 3, 2018 Federal Way cruises in semifinals, will play for third title in four years March 2, 2018 Dalayah Daniels looking to bring state title back to Garfield — just like her dad March 3, 2018 More Photo Galleries Photos: Lake Stevens vs Eastlake regional girls’ basketball Photos: Shorecrest vs. Cleveland regional girls’ basketball Photos: Class 4A and 3A state swimming and diving championships Courtney Pedroza View Comments No personal attacks or insults, no hate speech, no profanity. Please keep the conversation civil and help us moderate this thread by reporting any abuse. See our Commenting FAQ. Powered by Livefyre The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times. Next StoryCentral Valley wraps up dominating tournament run by cruising past Woodinville for Class 4A girls title Previous StoryGonzaga Prep rallies past Federal Way for 4A state boys championship
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.