By
Most Read Sports Stories
- Seahawks’ Pete Carroll, John Schneider address report that Russell Wilson wanted them fired
- Bobby Wagner? Daiyan Henley? How Seahawks could fill linebacker role
- Hardwood Classic: Recaps and results from 2023 Washington state basketball tournament
- Diving inside the UW Huskies' stacked pre-spring offensive depth chart
- UW Huskies athletic director Jen Cohen named to College Football Playoff selection committee
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.