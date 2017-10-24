The Crusaders’ setter has used an unyielding work ethic during her high-school years to become the engine in one of the best teams in the state.

Mia Kirsch has made a lasting impression with the Eastside Catholic volleyball program.

And on the actual volleyball court itself — literally.

The indention of her teeth planted during practice her sophomore season is a reminder of Kirsch’s no-holds-barred style of play — and at the root of her nickname.

“The kids call her ‘Savage’ now because she just does things on the court you don’t expect,” said coach Alicia (Delay) Martin. “She goes all out.”

Kirsch, a 5-foot-9 senior setter, cringes at the mention of the play that left her with a bloody lip — not what she considers her finest moment.

“I still don’t think it’s physically possible but clearly it is, because I somehow managed to do it,” she said with a laugh. “I just dove in practice and I was so focused on getting the ball up, and somehow my mouth and front tooth hit the court super hard. I was higher up and kind of Superman dove and it was sort of a whiplash thing with my face when my legs and stomach hit the ground after I passed the ball.”

Martin, who returned as head coach this season after taking last year off, has learned to expect the unexpected from Kirsch, the sister of former EC star quarterback Harley Kirsch, now playing at Cornell.

Mia first showed up at volleyball practices as an eighth grader, just to shag balls, then played junior varsity as a freshman.

She had the will, but not the skills — not yet.

“If you would have asked me back then if she’d be doing the things she’s doing now when she’s on the court, and just the impact she’s having, I wouldn’t probably have believed it,” Martin said. “But she is such a hard worker.”

It’s the way Kirsch — a 4.0 student who plans to study chemical engineering — approaches all aspects of life.

“It just makes me happy when I try my best,” she said. “I just find it more fun when I’m giving it my all.”

Kirsch crafted herself into the player she is today — a first-team All-Metro choice and a key cog in an Eastside Catholic team expected to contend for the Class 3A state championship next month in Kennewick.

The Crusaders (13-1 heading into the Metro League tournament that started Tuesday) were ranked No. 1 before last week’s 3-0 loss to Holy Names and now sit at No. 3 behind Mercer Island and Gig Harbor in the state coaches poll. They handed the Islanders their lone loss in late September, 3-2.

MI coach Susan Rindlaub had praise for the team in general and Kirsch in particular.

“They run a fast-paced offense, and they have a hardworking, talented setter who moves their hitters around very effectively,” she said.

Kirsch averages nearly nine assists per set and is among the team leaders in digs. Senior co-captain Kat Blanton has witnessed her dedication and development.

“Mia is the hardest worker I know,” she said. “Every day since freshman year, she is always the first one in the gym and the last one out. She constantly gives 100 percent every time she steps on the court. Mia always asks, ‘What can I do better to better my team.’ ”

Kirsch, sometimes referred to as the team mom, has drawn strength from her own mother, Sarah, who has battled cancer on and off since 2008. Sarah spent much of Mia’s sophomore year in the hospital after its return, missing Mia’s trip to the state volleyball tournament and Harley’s run to a second straight state football championship.

“Seeing her courage and perseverance inspires me to strive to be more like that,” Mia said. “She’s in remission now and getting stronger. She’s looking forward to going to state this year, if we make it.”

The Crusaders are driven to return to the tournament after falling short last season — losing three winner-to-state matches all by 3-2 scores.

“To have the season end that way was really disappointing, and we just don’t want that to be the case again this year,” Kirsch said. “It’s definitely a driving force.”