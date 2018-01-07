The top-ranked Bears travel over the mountains and will play the surprising Vikings, who are ranked fifth in the 4A classification.

Once innocuous, Lake Stevens’ girls basketball matchup against Central Valley now looks like a Class 4A state tournament preview.

Vikings coach Randall Edens agreed to the nonleague game shortly before the season because it could boost his team’s RPI ranking in addition to being a good experience for a young roster. Top-ranked CV is a power from Spokane, which had a 52-game win streak snapped in the state tournament quarterfinals last year.

With the game looming Saturday, Lake Stevens is playing better than expected. The fifth-ranked Vikings are 9-1, the lone loss by one point to Seattle Prep.

Assist for Life Classic 11 a.m.: Mt. Rainier vs Auburn Mountain View 2:30 p.m.: Bethel vs King’s 2: Gig Harbor vs Garfield 3:30: Lincoln vs Bishop Blanchet 5: Wilson vs Timberline 6:30: Lake Stevens vs Central Valley

“My skepticism was really based around how tough our nonconference schedule was, but we’ve played really, really well,” Edens said.

Central Valley (10-0) and Lake Stevens are the 6:30 p.m. nightcap to the daylong Assist for Life Classic at Wilson High in Tacoma. Auburn Mountainview (8-5) plays Mt. Rainier (2-11) at 11 a.m. to open the six-game event.

Central Valley will stay around and play No. 4 Kentridge in the King Showcase at the ShoWare Center in Kent at noon on Jan. 15.

Lake Stevens senior Kylee Griffen is averaging 24 points and 12 rebounds per game to pace the Vikings. But it’s sophomore Raigan Reed’s ability to quickly adapt to running the team as a first-year starting point guard that’s securing the Vikings’ plan to advance to state for the first time since 2013.

Against Central Valley, Griffen, a Gonzaga commit, will go head-to-head against senior post Lexie Hull, who’s averaging 20.2 points and 8.9 rebounds. Hull and twin Lacie, a guard, are Stanford commits.

“Kylee seems to really be at peace with her game,” Edens said. “Everything is lined up for her moving forward and she just gets to go and play. It’s fun to watch.”

Whose league?

Garfield is undefeated and atop the Metro League as many predicted once Bulldog alum Brandon Roy took the head coaching position last spring.

From Rainier Beach’s view, its rival’s string of wins are a little shaky. An eyebrow was raised when top-ranked Garfield (11-0) needed overtime to get past Seattle Prep, 83-77 in December. Friday, Garfield trailed West Seattle by as many as eight points, not pulling away for the 64-58 win until the final four minutes.

Beach, which is ranked third in Class 3A, hosts Garfield on Friday. A Bulldogs loss would break Roy’s win streak, now at 40 games, since beginning the profession as Nathan Hale’s coach last year and guiding the Raiders to the state championship in a 29-0 season.

“We feel like we’re going to blow them out,” said senior Kevin Porter Jr., who has the Vikings off to a 8-2 start. “It’s in our house. They’re not going to come and make any statements. We’re not (intimidated) at all.”

Three’s company

When scouting Federal Way, you know the lineup is full of shooters. The buckets are usually around or above the rim. Against Todd Beamer last week, the Eagles took a step back.

Way back.

Federal Way hit 19 three-pointers in the 105-49 home win. Eagles coach Jerome Collins, who’s in his 34th season, believed the total is a school record.

Junior wing Jishai Miller and senior forward Marcus Austin had seven three-pointers each. Sophomore Eloheim Johnson and Jaden McDaniels combined for five.

The Eagles, who are second in The Seattle Times’ Class 4A rankings, pushed their win streak to 14 games to open the season. Federal Way faces Decatur (5-8, 3-5 NPSL Olympic Division) and Auburn (9-4, 6-2) this week.

Center of attention

Centralia honored longtime boys basketball coach Ron Brown on Saturday. Brown, 86, coached the Tigers for 56 years before retiring last spring. The school held a ceremony during halftime of the team’s game against Tumwater.

Brown is third in victories in state history, according to records kept by the Washington Interscholastic Basketball Coaches Association. He was 722-541 all-time at the now Class 2A school, winning state titles in 1979 and 1981.