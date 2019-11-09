A day after opening their season with an upset win against No. 16 Baylor, the Washington Huskies landed another piece they hope will lead to big wins in the future.

Olympia’s 6-foot-9, four-star center Jackson Grant announced via Twitter on Saturday that he has committed to the Huskies.

After thanking everybody from God, to his family to college recruiters, Grant said, “After all this, I have decided to stay home and continue my basketball career playing at the University of Washington. Go Dawgs.”

Grant is listed as the No. 2 player in Washington (behind O’Dea’s Paolo Banchero) for the Class of 2021, according to 247Sports.com’s composite rankings. He’s listed as the No. 53 player in the nation and the No. 8 center for his class.

Grant picked Washington over offers from Wisconsin, Oklahoma, California and Stanford.