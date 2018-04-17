Ceremony planned for May 2 at the Renton Pavilion Events Center.

The Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) announced its 2018 Hall of Fame Class on Monday. The group will be honored with the 2017 Class at a luncheon on May 2 at the Renton Pavilion Events Center.

Track and field standouts Gerry Lindgren of Rogers (Spokane) and Patsy (Walker) Pointer of Yelm are the athlete inductees. Lindgren competed at the 1964 Olympics and won 11 NCAA championships while running for Washington State. Pointer scored all 40 points in Yelm’s 1977 track and field championships and was the 1981 NCAA women’s heptathlon champion while competing for Houston.

Gary Hatch will be inducted as a coach. He spent 35 years at Sehome where he accumulated 532 career wins and three state championships as the baseball coach.

Joining the class as administrators are Robert Gary Sr. and Bob Kirk. Hired in 1959 by Seattle Public Schools, Gary was an assistant football and track and field coach, making him the first black coach hired by any public school in the state of Washington. Kirk spent 32 years as an athletic director and teacher at Pomeroy High School.

Ed Laulainen will be inducted as a contributor after spending three years as the Washington State Coaches Association Executive Board president and representing the WSCA for 38 years as a member of the WIAA Executive Board. Laulainen also coached football at Kelso where he led the Highlanders to a state championship in 1983.

“This group of individuals has bettered each of their communities and the State of Washington as a whole,” said WIAA Executive Director Mike Colbrese in a released statement. “It will be our honor to recognize the members of both the 2017 and 2018 classes at the ceremony on May.”