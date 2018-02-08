Ceremony set for Feb. 15 at the Washington Athletic Club to honor the 14-member class chosen by Seattle Public Schools.
Seattle Public Schools’ (SPS) Athletic Department is prepared to celebrate its second Hall of Fame class next week. The AHoF committee members researched and reviewed 139 years of SPS athletics and selected 14 names. The honorees were chosen because of their athletic prowess and their leadership on and off the field/court.
Seattle City Council president Bruce Harrell, who was an all-Metro League linebacker at Garfield, graduating in 1976, and going on to help lead the University of Washington to a Rose Bowl victory, is one of the 2018 inductees. Olympic skier Debbie Armstrong, who led Garfield to a girls basketball Metro title and also competed in volleyball, tennis and soccer before graduating in 1981, was also selected. She joins Bill North (Garfield ’66), who won two MLB World Series championships with Oakland, as the Bulldogs honored.
The NBA’s Jamal Crawford and former multi-sport star Tara Davis were part of Rainier Beach’s inaugural Hall of Fame Class in January and will also be inducted into the SPS Athletic Hall of Fame.
Mario Bailey (Franklin ’88), Don Coryell (Lincoln ’43), Corey Dillon (Franklin ’93), Carl Ervin (Cleveland ’76), George Irvine (Ballard ’66), Sheila Lambert (Chief Sealth ’98), Terry Metcalf (Franklin ’69), Sammy White (Lincoln ’45) and Bill Wright (Franklin ’54) round out the 2018 Class.
The new class bumps the total number in the AHoF to 36 former stars. The 2017 Class had 22 athletes.
Most Read Stories
- About those bonuses? There’s now proof they’re going straight onto the national credit card | Danny Westneat
- Seattle is putting fences under its bridges to keep campers out — and some say that’s wrong
- King County property taxes rising between 9 and 31% — depending on your city
- There was a tinge of disappointment on signing day, but Huskies close strong with top 10 recruiting class
- 'We thought we'd pulled a dead person out of the water': Woman recovers after Puget Sound rescue
Most Read Sports Stories
- There was a tinge of disappointment on signing day, but Huskies close strong with top 10 recruiting class
- National Signing Day 2018: Live updates as the UW Huskies and WSU Cougars round out their recruiting classes
- ‘It’s on’: Chris Petersen and the Huskies taking aim at USC’s reign in Pac-12 recruiting
- Analysis: Russell Wilson may not be using baseball for leverage, but he may be sending a message
- Ariana Kukors, former UW swimmer and world-record holder, says former coach sexually assaulted her
In addition to the Hall of Fame, SPS created a “Seattle 500” program, which is open to the public to help streamline athletic funding donations and ensure no student-athlete has to pay to play.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.