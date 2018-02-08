Ceremony set for Feb. 15 at the Washington Athletic Club to honor the 14-member class chosen by Seattle Public Schools.

Seattle Public Schools’ (SPS) Athletic Department is prepared to celebrate its second Hall of Fame class next week. The AHoF committee members researched and reviewed 139 years of SPS athletics and selected 14 names. The honorees were chosen because of their athletic prowess and their leadership on and off the field/court.

Seattle City Council president Bruce Harrell, who was an all-Metro League linebacker at Garfield, graduating in 1976, and going on to help lead the University of Washington to a Rose Bowl victory, is one of the 2018 inductees. Olympic skier Debbie Armstrong, who led Garfield to a girls basketball Metro title and also competed in volleyball, tennis and soccer before graduating in 1981, was also selected. She joins Bill North (Garfield ’66), who won two MLB World Series championships with Oakland, as the Bulldogs honored.

The NBA’s Jamal Crawford and former multi-sport star Tara Davis were part of Rainier Beach’s inaugural Hall of Fame Class in January and will also be inducted into the SPS Athletic Hall of Fame.

Mario Bailey (Franklin ’88), Don Coryell (Lincoln ’43), Corey Dillon (Franklin ’93), Carl Ervin (Cleveland ’76), George Irvine (Ballard ’66), Sheila Lambert (Chief Sealth ’98), Terry Metcalf (Franklin ’69), Sammy White (Lincoln ’45) and Bill Wright (Franklin ’54) round out the 2018 Class.

The SPS Athletic Hall of Fame induction ceremony is Feb. 15 at the Washington Athletic Club in downtown Seattle. The dinner begins with a VIP reception at 5:30 p.m. All ages are welcomed, tickets beginning at $100.

The new class bumps the total number in the AHoF to 36 former stars. The 2017 Class had 22 athletes.

In addition to the Hall of Fame, SPS created a “Seattle 500” program, which is open to the public to help streamline athletic funding donations and ensure no student-athlete has to pay to play.