O’Dea five-star boys basketball standout Paolo Banchero was saw his name on the list for two major awards Thursday.

Banchero, a Duke commit rated as the No. 2 player in the nation for the Class of 2021 by 247Sports.com, was one of five finalists for the Naismith High School Trophy for boys player of the year by the Atlanta Tip-Off Club.

The award will be announced March 9. Banchero could become just the second player who played his high-school ball in Washington to win the award. Nathan Hale’s Michael Porter Jr. won in 2017.

Banchero was also nominated to be a McDonald’s All-American on Wednesday. The 6-foot-9 forward was one of 21 players from the state nominated, including his O’Dea teammate John Christofilis, who is committed to Creighton. They are among the more than 700 boys and girls nominated from across the nation.

The 48 All-Americans will be named later this month. And, as was the case last year, there will be no All-American game because of the pandemic.

The players from Washington who were nominated:

Girls

Charlee Arthur, Newport High School, Bellevue

Trista Hull, La Salle High School, Union Gap

Fatoumata Jaiteh, Meadowdale High School, Lynnwood

Chenoa Louie Royal High School, Royal City

Emily Mellema, Lynden Christian High School, Lynden

Shaunice Reed, Franklin High School, Seattle

Talia Von Oelhoffen, Chiawana High School, Pasco

Julianna Walker, Annie Wright Schools, Tacoma

Ashlynn Wallace, Clarkston High School, Clarkston

Boys