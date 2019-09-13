O’Dea’s Paolo Banchero announced his top nine schools via Twitter on Friday afternoon.

Banchero, a 6-foot-9, five-star power forward, is rated as the No. 4 player in the nation for the Class of 2020 by 247Sports.com.

Among his top nine were two in-state schools: Washington and Gonzaga. Also among the top nine were blue-blood programs such as Kentucky, North Carolina and Duke. Tennessee, Georgetown, Baylor and Memphis round things out.

Washington is believed to be the front-runner by 247Sports. Rivals.com thinks it is Kentucky.

Banchero made news over the summer when he told USA Today he was considering reclassifying from the Class of 2021 to the Class of 2020. At the end of last month, he decided not to make that move.