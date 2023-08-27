It’s hard to believe an O’Dea High School football season could start with roller skating, golf and bowling. But that’s all the Class of 2024 had as freshmen during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

For Jason Brown Jr., Kyan McDonald, Isendre “Papa” Ahfua and Kai Holec the first year of their high-school career was nothing like they expected. Classes were online, football games were moved to spring and the state tournament was canceled. And weight training — when players could participate — was outdoors in the school’s courtyard.

“Honestly, we didn’t even know what we were doing,” said Paxton Paynter, who has been the strength and conditioning coach at O’Dea since 2016. “We didn’t have guys on campus because it was too much and unfortunately, they missed that. … They lost almost a full year, which as a freshman and developing, it’s a huge chunk of time.

“So, to be able to get where they are now has been awesome to see (because) from sophomore to senior year, the team is usually very close. When COVID hit, we lost that. This is probably the first time in four years that from sophomores to juniors and seniors, everyone is invested.”

They call it “paying rent.” Practices, film sessions, school and even kickbacks at barbecues are paying dues that O’Dea hopes cashes out in December as Class 3A state champions. The Irish haven’t won a state title since 2017.

A title was the first goal discussed during a players-only team meeting last week. McDonald, a 6-foot, 175-pound safety rated sixth in the state by 247Sports.com, led the talk alongside co-captain Luke D’Anna, the team’s starting quarterback.

“There’s been a little bit of respect lost to the O’Dea name just because we haven’t been back to the state championship,” said McDonald, who is uncommitted and weighing offers from six colleges. “Some people are starting to think that we’re slowing down a little bit. We’re just picking back up from COVID, personally.”

O’Dea likely will face the same challengers in their pursuit. Reigning champs, Yelm High, returns quarterback Damian Aalona and superior two-way player Brayden Platt, who’s rated the top recruit in the state by 247Sports.

The Irish lost to Eastside Catholic in the semifinals last year and are 0-4 against the Crusaders in the postseason. Bellevue and Kennewick also have experience in key positions to stand in the way of O’Dea in a postseason run.

Brown said he’s more appreciative of this season because of the obstacles his class, especially, has overcome. He was underweight as a freshman and used lockdown to gain muscle mass and work on his technique — often with former O’Dea and University of Washington star Myles Gaskin, who recently re-signed with the Miami Dolphins.

The work helped Brown develop into a 5-foot-10, 205-pound running back who’s ranked sixth in the nation at his position, according to 247 Sports. He’s narrowed his college prospects to Michigan State, Washington and Oregon.

“We made a pact to create something special,” Brown said of teammates when they were freshmen. “The ones that decided to stick with it and grind it out and really go through the process, hopefully we can end with a ring so it will be all worth it.”

Players leaned on their youth football days to build chemistry early on. McDonald and Brown played together as 6-year-olds. Brown played against Ahfua, losing three straight championships to the lineman who played running back.

“That’s a giant human being and then imagine that giant human being running the ball 30 times a game when we’re all under 5-foot tall,” Brown recalled. “When it came to youth football and stuff like that, the kid was a cheat code. He was dang near impossible to stop.”

McDonald remembers everyone getting excited when they heard — virtually — that Ahfua was also an incoming O’Dea freshman. The 6-4, 310-pound interior lineman, rated No. 5 in the nation at the position by 247Sports, committed to Texas A&M earlier this month.

Ahfua helped turn the competitive dial up a notch for O’Dea.

“We put the foot on the gas sophomore year, junior year and it pays off because it gets you prepared for these types of moments,” Ahfua said. “This type of moment that we could’ve had freshman year. You’ve got to pay your rent.”

Holec credits Paynter for helping to secure a spot in the starting lineup. The 6-8, 300-pound lineman started his athletic career as a lacrosse player. Now he’ll be essential in opening gaps for the running game.

“I was not a good football player freshman year,” said Holec, a San Diego State commit. “I may have been big, but I was uncoordinated, I was slow, and I was not very powerful. I’m proud of myself for working up to the point that I’m at. This is our season to go out and prove what we can do. … The ’24 class as a whole has bonded better because of COVID, the understanding that we have for each other and the struggle we’ve been through.”

O’Dea coach Monte Kohler, who’s in his 39th season, is only certain of one thing: “It’s going to be fun no matter what.”