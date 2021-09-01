The first Associated Press state football poll was released Wednesday and several King County schools find themselves high in the rankings.
Below are the rankings with first-place votes in parentheses.
Class 4A
1. Graham-Kapowsin (5): 0-0 74
2. Union: 0-0 65
(tie) Lake Stevens (2): 0-0 65
4. Gonzaga Prep (1): 0-0 55
5. Bothell: 0-0 33
6. Puyallup: 0-0 27
(tie) Sumner: 0-0 27
8. Kennedy Catholic: 0-0 26
9. Central Valley: 0-0 15
(tie) Glacier Peak: 0-0 15
Others receiving 6 or more points: Chiawana 10. Skyview 8. Woodinville 8.
___
Class 3A
1. O’Dea (8): 0-0 80
2. Seattle Prep: 0-0 58
3. Spanaway Lake: 0-0 55
4. Eastside Catholic: 0-0 46
5. Bellevue: 0-0 44
6. Yelm: 0-0 42
7. Kennewick: 0-0 38
8. Mt. Spokane: 0-0 20
9. Lincoln (Tacoma): 0-0 17
10. Marysville-Pilchuck: 0-0 12
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
___
Class 2A
1. Tumwater (8): 0-0 80
2, Lynden: 0-0 63
3. Lakewood: 0-0 62
4. North Kitsap: 0-0 50
5. Hockinson: 0-0 42
6. Squalicum: 0-0 41
7. Steilacoom: 0-0 28
8. Prosser: 0-0 26
9. Archbishop Murphy: 0-0 21
10. Enumclaw: 0-0 20
Others receiving 6 or more points: none.
___
Class 1A
1. Royal (8) : 0-0 80
2. Eatonville: 0-0 68
3. Lynden Christian: 0-0 60
4. Connell: 0-0 46
5. Mount Baker: 0-0 44
6. Toppenish: 0-0 36
7. Zillah: 0-0 29
8. Montesano: 0-0 26
9. LaCenter: 0-0 19
10. Riverside: 0-0 11
Others receiving 6 or more points: None.
___
Class 2B
1. Kalama (2): 0-0 63
(tie) Onalaska (3): 0-0 63
3. Napavine (2): 0-0 62
4. Okanogan: 0-0 45
5. Forks: 0-0 41
6. Chewelah (Jenkins): 0-0 36
7. Liberty (Spangle): 0-0 23
8. Toledo: 0-0 14
9. Columbia (Burbank): 0-0 12
10. Lake Roosevelt: 0-0 9
Others receiving 6 or more points: Brewster 7.
——
Class 1B
1. Odessa (6): 0-0 60
2. Almira/Coulee-Hartline: 0-0 43
3. Naselle: 0-0 33
4. Lummi: 0-0 28
(tie) Liberty Christian: 0-0 28
Others receiving 6 or more points: Quilcene 23. Pomeroy 12. Neah Bay 7.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.